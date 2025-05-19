NEWS RELEASE: New Stained Glass Laylight Unveiled at North Capitol Building 

SALT LAKE CITY (May 19, 2025) – A new laylight stained glass installation in the North Capitol Building, unveiled today, continues building on Utah’s bold and beautiful legacy.

Consisting of 89 panels and including over 14,700 individual pieces of stained glass, the vibrant dome stands as a tribute to the people, place and stories that shape the Beehive State. Designed by Utah-based Holdman Studios, this one-of-a-kind piece honors Utah’s heritage and will be enjoyed by all who visit Capitol Hill.

“This stained glass laylight is a powerful reminder that Utah’s strength lies in our shared roots and our commitment to building a brighter future together,” said Gov. Cox. “With pieces from every corner of the state, it reflects not just our natural beauty and history, but the unity and pride that make Utah exceptional. I’m grateful to everyone who helped bring this vision to life for all Utahns to enjoy.”

One panel of the installation includes materials gathered from all 29 counties, forming the roots of a radiant stained glass bristlecone pine tree. From sego lilies to blue spruces, the Utahraptor to seagulls, honey bees, Kings Peak and the Great Salt Lake, each piece of this intricate installation forms a vivid portrait of Utah’s identity, its natural wonders, cherished symbols and the shared pride that binds every region of the state together.

“In the years to come, students and visitors will walk through the doors of the North Capitol Building, look up and gain a deeper understanding of who we are as a state and what we value as a people,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “It’s a lasting addition to the Capitol complex that brings together history, symbolism and craftsmanship, a space that invites learning and celebrates Utah’s unique story.”

Like the original Capitol dome, the new structure blends beauty with purpose. Designed to welcome, teach and reflect the people it represents, the North Capitol Building and its striking new dome belongs to all Utahns. It’s a place to gather, learn and dream. Above all, it stands as a powerful reminder that Utah’s great success story is still being written.

“The new stained glass reminds us that we don’t just inherit the future — we build it, one generation at a time,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “I’m excited for Utahns to see this piece of art for themselves — it belongs to them and represents all Utah’s history, beauty and purpose.”

Each year, thousands of Utahns walk the halls of the Capitol, a reflection of Utah’s commitment to open, responsive government and a civic culture that welcomes public involvement.

The new North Capitol Building, slated to open to the public in 2026, will be a space that honors the past, reflects on the present and inspires future generations to engage, dream and lead.