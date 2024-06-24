SYNERGIA MEDICAL NOMINEE FOR PRESTIGIOUS 2024 INTERNATIONAL PRIX GALIEN FOR ITS OPTOELECTRONIC NEUROSTIMULATOR

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergia Medical, a preclinical medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS, the first optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy through Vagus Nerve Stimulation, is honored to have been nominated for the 2024 International Prix Galien, after having been awarded the 2023 Belgium Prix Galien for promising medical devices.

“We are delighted to have been nominated for the prestigious 2024 International Prix Galien. This is not only a testament to our work at an international level, but also a celebration of the collective dedication of our extraordinary team.

Following Belgium Health Authority approval, we expect to start our First in Human study very shortly. This will be a major step forward in bringing our breakthrough treatment to the many epilepsy patients who live in the constant fear of an epileptic seizure.” said Attila Borbath, CEO & Co-founder of Synergia Medical