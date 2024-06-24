Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,446 in the last 365 days.

SYNERGIA MEDICAL NOMINEE FOR PRESTIGIOUS 2024 INTERNATIONAL PRIX GALIEN FOR ITS OPTOELECTRONIC NEUROSTIMULATOR

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergia Medical, a preclinical medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS, the first optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy through Vagus Nerve Stimulation, is honored to have been nominated for the 2024 International Prix Galien, after having been awarded the 2023 Belgium Prix Galien for promising medical devices.

“We are delighted to have been nominated for the prestigious 2024 International Prix Galien. This is not only a testament to our work at an international level, but also a celebration of the collective dedication of our extraordinary team.
Following Belgium Health Authority approval, we expect to start our First in Human study very shortly. This will be a major step forward in bringing our breakthrough treatment to the many epilepsy patients who live in the constant fear of an epileptic seizure.” said Attila Borbath, CEO & Co-founder of Synergia Medical

JAMES PALMER
Orpheon Finance
+33 7 60 92 77 74
email us here

You just read:

SYNERGIA MEDICAL NOMINEE FOR PRESTIGIOUS 2024 INTERNATIONAL PRIX GALIEN FOR ITS OPTOELECTRONIC NEUROSTIMULATOR

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more