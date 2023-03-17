SYNERGIA MEDICAL WINS PRESTIGIOUS PRIX GALIEN IN BELGIUM FOR ITS OPTOELECTRONIC NEUROSTIMULATOR

Synergia Medical wins Belgium Prix Galien 2023 promising device award

The recognition by the jury that our device has the potential to bring a breakthrough treatment to the many epilepsy patients who live in the fear of an epileptic seizure is extremely encouraging” — Attila Borbath, CEO & Co-founder of Synergia Medical

BELGIUM, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergia Medical, a preclinical medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS, the first optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy through Vagus Nerve Stimulation, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the Prix Galien 2023 in Belgium for promising medical devices.

"I am delighted for all the team at Synergia Medical to have won this prestigious and world-renowned award. The recognition by the jury that our device has the potential to bring a breakthrough treatment to the many epilepsy patients who live in the constant fear of an epileptic seizure is extremely encouraging. It is a great honour to receive this award soon after being selected by the European Union EIC Accelerator program.” declared Attila Borbath, CEO & Co-founder of Synergia Medical. “On the operational front, we recently completed our pre-clinical safety study successfully with very promising results. We are now focused on preparing our First-In-Human study, scheduled next year, and our FDA filing in the US.” he added.

About The Prix Galien

The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. The Prix Galien in Belgium is organised by “Le Journal du Médecin.”

About Epilepsy and Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the 4th most common neurological disorder after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease affecting 65 million people worldwide. The conventional medical treatment is with anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) but 30% of the epileptic population see their symptoms poorly controlled with drugs and continue to have seizures that impair their health and daily life despite medication intake. They are consequently diagnosed with DRE (drug-resistant epilepsy). More than 1.15 million patients are currently waiting for an effective treatment, representing an estimated obtainable market of c.€20 billion.

Development update of NAO.VNS – Optoelectonics for Vagus Nerve Stimulation

NAO.VNS is a new generation neurostimulator that can reduce drug-resistant epileptic seizures by stimulation of the vagus nerve (VNS), using a new technology of materials to improve patients’ life. Neural stimulation is a clinically proven solution and the last resort for these patients. It involves the implantation of a small pacemaker connected to leads that deliver mild electric signals to the targeted nerve. NAO.VNS uses optical fibers and quartz, instead of metal wires and casing. Optoelectronics enables safe, personalized neural stimulation pulses in a magnetic field and renders NAO.VNS fully compatible with MRI or brain scans. The first in-vivo health and environmental safety study was successfully completed at the end of 2022.

About Synergia Medical – www.synergia-medical.com

Synergia Medical is an ISO 13485 certified medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation), the first optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy. Operational since 2016, Synergia Medical is based in Belgium and employs 30 employees. It was co-founded by Attila Borbath, CEO and Pascal Doguet, inventor of NAO.VNS. The company holds a portfolio of 9 patents in 15 families.