SYNERGIA MEDICAL OBTAINS BELGIUM HEALTH AUTHORITY APPROVAL TO START FIRST IN HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY

Synergia Medical to start NAO.VNS FIH study, the first quartz optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy.

This go ahead from the Belgium health authority is a major milestone in our development of the world’s first optoelectronic neural stimulator. We expect to start the FIH study in the coming weeks. ”
— Attila Borbath, Founder & CEO

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergia Medical, a clinical medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS, the first quartz optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy with Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), today announced that it has received authorization from the FAMHP (Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products), to carry out "A first in human study for drug resistant epilepsy with the vagus nerve stimulation device.”

The primary study objective is to confirm the overall safety of the device and therapy at 3 month follow up.

“This go ahead from the Belgium health authority is a major milestone in our development of the world’s first optoelectronic neural stimulator. We expect to start the FIH study in the coming weeks. This next phase will bring huge hope for the many adults and children living with the challenges of drug-resistant epilepsy. I would like to thank our team for their unwavering commitment as well as our investors' loyal and unrelenting support.”declared Attila Borbath, CEO & Co-founder of Synergia Medical. “I am particularly proud as well that our FIH trials will take place in Belgium, home to Synergia Medical and this exciting groundbreaking technology” he added.

