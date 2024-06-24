Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 23, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 23 include the following:

Sunday, June 23 through Thursday, June 27: Gov. McMaster will participate in an economic development mission trip to Germany where he will visit and tour the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, deliver a keynote address at the Tag der Industrie (TDI) Conference and visit key German companies with South Carolina operations

Monday, June 24 at 10:30 AM Central European Time (4:30 AM EST): Gov. McMaster will visit and tour the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, Cora-Berliner-Strabe 1, D – 10117 Berlin, Germany

Monday, June 24 at 4:30 PM Central European Time (10:30 AM EST): Governor McMaster will deliver a keynote speech and participate in panel discussion at the Tag der Industrie (TDI) Conference, Berlin, Germany
Note: The event can be live-streamed here: https://bdi.eu/tdi.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 17, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for June 17, 2024, included:

Monday, June 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

4:46 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

5:20 PM: Policy meeting.

6:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, June 18

9:05 AM: Policy call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the meeting of the Santee Cooper Advisory Board via WebEx. 

1:15 PM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Laurel and Hank Greer, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, 

Wednesday, June 19

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the memorial service for SLED K9 Coba and presented flags on behalf of the State, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

11:10 AM: Agency call.

11:45 AM: Agency call.

12:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:25 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:15 PM: Agency meeting.

3:45 PM:  Agency meeting.

4:45 PM:  Policy meeting.

5:15 PM: Policy meeting.

6:00 PM: Agency call.

6:35 PM: Agency call.

Thursday, June 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:10 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the South Carolina Preservation Awards Ceremony, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Agency meeting.

8:45 PM: Policy call.

Friday, June 21

10:30 AM: Policy call.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Grand Opening of the BMW Press Shop, BMW Manufacturing, 1400 Highway 101 South, Greer, S.C.

11:45 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Saturday, June 22

4:45 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer

