Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,446 in the last 365 days.

Butter Cake Shoppe Unveils The Pink Cookie Mix: America’s Favorite Treat with a Pink Twist

The Pink Cookie by Buttercake Shoppe

The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York will be the window to present The Pink Cookie Mix to the food industry

“Our goal with The Pink Cookie Mix was to create something innovative and delicious,” said Sasha, one of the two sister Founders and CEOs of Butter Cake Shoppe.”
— Sasha Gustafson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butter Cake Shoppe, a creative baking company known for its unique and innovative cake designs, is thrilled to present The Pink Cookie Mix during The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City this week. This innovative cookie mix transforms a classic vanilla cookie into a buttery, chewy treat infused with dragon fruit for its vibrant pink color, all while being vegan and free from artificial food coloring. Along with the original flavor, The Pink Cookie Mix is available in Chocolate Chip and Gluten Free varieties.

The Pink Cookie Mix offers an easy baking experience requiring only the addition of one stick of butter and one egg. For a vegan-friendly version, simply use an egg replacer and margarine instead. The mix includes all-natural sprinkles and contains no animal products, ensuring it can cater to a wide range of dietary preferences.

“Our goal with The Pink Cookie Mix was to create something innovative and delicious,” said Sasha, one of the two sister Founders and CEOs of Butter Cake Shoppe. “We wanted to offer a product that tastes amazing and adds a burst of color to baking without any artificial ingredients. The pink hue from the dragon fruit powder is as mouthwatering to the eyes as the cookie is to the taste buds.”

The Pink Cookie Mix has been available in Los Angeles and for shipping nationwide since 2022, and it has quickly become a favorite for various occasions. Whether it's a girls' night in, a baking day with grandma, or any fun activity with kids, these cookies provide a delightful baking experience for everyone.

From June 23rd through June 25th ‘The Pink Cookie Mix’ will participate in the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show, one of the largest specialty food and beverage trade events in North America.

Founded by two sisters in Los Angeles, Butter Cake Shoppe specializes in pushing the envelope creatively with flavors and textures. The company prides itself on offering high-quality, innovative baking products that bring joy and creativity into the kitchen.

For more information about The Pink Cookie Mix, visit our website at www.buttercakeshoppe.com or contact our media team.

Media Contact:
Ari Ordowskij
Co-Founder/CEO, Butter Cake Shoppe
ari@buttercakeshoppe.com
(323) 528-8837

Amarilis L Zozaya
AZ Communications
+1 305-495-3215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Butter Cake Shoppe Unveils The Pink Cookie Mix: America’s Favorite Treat with a Pink Twist

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more