Conexis VMS Named Star Performer in Everest Group's VMS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024
Conexis VMS Named a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's Vendor Management Systems (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexis VMS, a leading Vendor Management System (VMS), today announced that it was named a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's Vendor Management Systems (VMS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. This is the third consecutive year that Conexis VMS has been recognized in the report, and the first year it was named both a Major Contender and a Star Performer.
Conexis is an independently owned, completely neutral VMS provider, leading innovation in the vendor management industry with its advanced technology and capability. Conexis is built on the most modern and advanced VMS tech stack available today, starting with the latest codebase and extending to lightning-fast AWS microservice infrastructure, open API and supplying customers with a unique Software Development Kit (SDK). This enables Conexis to provide clients with an easy, fast, modern, sophisticated, and flexible VMS to manage their contingent workforce.
"Our unique system capability, innovative company vision, and impressive market scale have positioned us as a strong contender among the major legacy VMS players in just a few short years, which is genuinely incredible,” says John Clark, Co-Founder of Conexis VMS, “With our commitment to hyper growth and continuous product improvement, including our market-leading technology, Conexis is on the path to securing a market-leading position."
To continue its commitment to VMS innovation, Conexis recently launched a newly updated platform built with a revolutionary technology stack and award-winning user interface designed to enhance operational efficiency of the extended/contingent workforce across multiple sectors. This latest innovation redefines how companies manage their contingent workforce, with advanced capabilities tailored for healthcare, light industrial, and fluid high-volume worker environments that move beyond the traditional professional resource category.
With Conexis VMS, customers can:
• Easily manage and scale any kind of workforce including high-volume fluid workforce environments - such as Healthcare, Light Industrial and Manufacturing – with work-shift scheduling, advanced timekeeping, and worker credentialing. The new platform includes a microservice infrastructure designed to handle unlimited volumes, ensuring performance remains unaffected, regardless of load.
• Seamlessly integrate with other systems quickly and easily and access their data without additional costs because of its advanced API technology.
• Leverage the advanced reporting and analytics modules with a self-report builder that provides quick, actionable insights into workforce management.
"I have spent 20 years in the Contingent Workforce Industry, and one of the things that frustrated me was VMS products that take months or years and millions of dollars to implement. That is why we built Conexis,” said John Clark, Co-Founder, Conexis VMS.
"To be recognized for the third year in a row is an amazing accomplishment, and the credit goes to our incredible team, customers, and partners who make Conexis what it is.”
"Our system rebuild was an opportunity to tap in the most modern tech stack available and create a best-in-class user interface, fitting of a modern tech product,” said John Clark, Co-Founder, Conexis VMS. “Our team have been designing, building and running programs for decades so we understand the gaps of legacy system and the desires of clients – rapid implementation, easier and fast integrations, a modern look/feel to improve manager adoption and white glove customer service. With these new capabilities, we are not just keeping up with industry demands; we are setting new standards."
John Clark
Conexis VMS
+1 (312) 776-2006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn