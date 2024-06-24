Submit Release
OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Kazakhstan

VIENNA/VALLETTA, 24 June 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, will visit Kazakhstan on 25 June for meetings with high-level government officials and civil society.

In Astana, Minister Borg will meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova.

The visit will focus on strengthening regional co-operation and the OSCE’s engagement in addressing the broad range of security challenges the region is facing. Chair-in-Office Minister Borg will also take the opportunity to hear first-hand about the OSCE's activities on the ground from the staff of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and OSCE beneficiaries.

For more information about the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, please visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship.

