Swedish Embassies in Bamako and Ouagadougou to close; plans to establish new Embassy in Dakar

SWEDEN, June 24 - The Government has decided to close Sweden’s Embassies in Bamako (Mali) and Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso). To continue pursuing effective engagement in the Sahel and West Africa, the Government has also decided to initiate a process to establish a new Embassy in Dakar (Senegal).

The main activities of the Embassies in Bamako and Ouagadougou have involved bilateral development cooperation. Since the Government previously decided to phase out development assistance to Mali and Burkina Faso, the added value of permanent presence in these countries has decreased and the Embassies will be closed. Sweden’s long-standing bilateral relations with Mali and Burkina Faso will continue to be maintained. The closures are expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

To enable Sweden to preserve its effective engagement in the Sahel and strengthen its engagement in West Africa, the Government intends to establish an Embassy in Dakar (Senegal).

There are good conditions in Dakar for implementing Swedish foreign policy and promoting Swedish interests. In an increasingly turbulent region, Senegal is in many ways a like-minded country with democratic traditions and institutions. As one of the fastest-growing and most open economies in West Africa, there is also great potential to help increase trade and investments through Swedish presence. In addition, Dakar is an important hub for regional issues in the Sahel and West Africa, with a number of UN agencies and many other European countries present.

The new Embassy in Dakar is expected to open in 2025, and Sweden is in dialogue with Senegal on the conditions for this.