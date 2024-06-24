Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,313 in the last 365 days.

Swedish Embassies in Bamako and Ouagadougou to close; plans to establish new Embassy in Dakar

SWEDEN, June 24 - The Government has decided to close Sweden’s Embassies in Bamako (Mali) and Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso). To continue pursuing effective engagement in the Sahel and West Africa, the Government has also decided to initiate a process to establish a new Embassy in Dakar (Senegal).

The main activities of the Embassies in Bamako and Ouagadougou have involved bilateral development cooperation. Since the Government previously decided to phase out development assistance to Mali and Burkina Faso, the added value of permanent presence in these countries has decreased and the Embassies will be closed. Sweden’s long-standing bilateral relations with Mali and Burkina Faso will continue to be maintained. The closures are expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

To enable Sweden to preserve its effective engagement in the Sahel and strengthen its engagement in West Africa, the Government intends to establish an Embassy in Dakar (Senegal). 

There are good conditions in Dakar for implementing Swedish foreign policy and promoting Swedish interests. In an increasingly turbulent region, Senegal is in many ways a like-minded country with democratic traditions and institutions. As one of the fastest-growing and most open economies in West Africa, there is also great potential to help increase trade and investments through Swedish presence. In addition, Dakar is an important hub for regional issues in the Sahel and West Africa, with a number of UN agencies and many other European countries present.

The new Embassy in Dakar is expected to open in 2025, and Sweden is in dialogue with Senegal on the conditions for this.

You just read:

Swedish Embassies in Bamako and Ouagadougou to close; plans to establish new Embassy in Dakar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more