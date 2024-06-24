First Aid for Police Dogs

Just like their human counterparts, duty dogs risk their lives in police operations and require immediate first aid when injured. Swift responses from their handlers can mean the difference between life and death for these well-trained and loyal animals.

The first Regional Training Programme for Duty Dog Care and First Aid kicks off today. This initiative brings together police dog handlers and experts from five jurisdictions to enhance their skills in dog handling, dog care, and first aid.

Participants will receive hands-on training from experts of the German Federal Rescue Dog Association, one of the most experienced and largest search and rescue dog organizations in Europe.

Interpretation of dog body language, first aid for injured dogs, and other realistic training scenarios will be the subject of the 5-day training, which will take place at the newly established K9 Training Center in Gjorche Petrov.

Hosted by the OSCE Mission in Skopje and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the training represents a key component of the OSCE Mission's efforts to enhance K9 capacities in the country and the region. The programme will improve co-operation in police dog operations across the Western Balkans, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively perform critical tasks such as border control, detecting illegal weapons, and preventing their misuse.

The new state-of-the-art Regional K9 Training and Certification Center, established with the support of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, can accommodate up to 40 duty dogs. It complies with the highest standards in animal welfare, disease prevention, professional dog handling practices, and the maintenance of proper housing standards.