Young journalists gain AI, media literacy skills at OSCE course in Kyrgyzstan

From 17 to 21 June, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in co-operation with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat and the OSCE Secretariat, conducted the Central Asian Summer Media School in Kosh-Kol village, Issyk-Kul province, Kyrgyzstan.

The five-day event, titled “InfoSavvy: AI-Expedition and Media Literacy”, brought together 22 young journalists and bloggers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Four international trainers gave presentations on AI tools, their use in content development and deep fake detection, and the relevant human rights considerations.

The participants engaged in team exercises through which they learned how to assess the credibility of sources, gained facility in using new AI applications, and acquainted themselves with privacy and other ethical issues. The activities offered a platform for exchanging ideas and professional networking for future collaboration.