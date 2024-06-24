Virginia to See More Bats in the Summer Skies

July-September is prime time for bat pups to start venturing out on their own

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Virginia residents fire up the grill this summer, they may notice something in the evening sky—bats. From July through September, several species of Virginia bats will pop up around houses and businesses, usually becoming active around dusk and darting through the air in pursuit of insects and other prey.

It's a natural phenomenon that may startle some, but the surge in bat numbers this time of year is simply a part of their life cycle. Summer is when young bats, or bat pups, venture out from their roost and mother's care to explore the world.

At first, you may notice more Virginia bats on the ground. That's because some bats have yet to physically mature to the point of flying successfully. (The period from birth to flight can vary based on species and size.) But as summer continues, more of these pups will learn to fly and survive independently.

"It's a fairly common sight this time of year," reassures Clement Miller of Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management. "The increase in bat activity reflects their seasonal behavior and life cycle."

But summer is the time to prevent bats from taking up long-term residence in your home, says Miller, locally known as "The Blue Ridge Batman."

He recommends that home and business owners observe the bats to see if roosts and entry points are on their homes or other building structures. If you find some, "Don't just block bat roost entry points," says Miller. “That may trap bats inside your property and cause more issues."

Miller advises contacting a wildlife professional who understands how to remove Virginia bats humanely and prevent their return. "Make sure you hire someone who knows what they are doing and understands bat biology. Otherwise, the fix will be temporary, at best."

About Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management: Owner-operated Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management, LLC (https://mywildlifepros.com/) specializes in a variety of wildlife control/removal measures and pond & fisheries management issues across the state of Virginia. Their staff wildlife and fisheries biologists hold several prestigious national certifications and over 25 years of experience in their field. Clement Miller, "The Blue Ridge Batman," is known for his innovative, humane ways to address bat problems for homeowners and businesses permanently.