SCAN Health Plan Reinstated as 4-Star in California by CMS, Prompts Recalculation of Star Ratings Industrywide
This marks 11 consecutive years that SCAN has received a 4.0-star rating or higher from CMS*LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, announces that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has increased SCAN’s 2024 star rating in California to 4.0 stars*, which is higher than its original star rating announced in fall 2023.
This comes as a result of SCAN Health Plan’s successful legal challenge to CMS’s 2024 Medicare Advantage star ratings.
“Our restored 4-star rating reaffirms our long-standing commitment to providing high-quality health plans that older Americans trust and rely on,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.
"Our increased star ratings will enable us to continue to provide robust benefits to our members," said Karen Schulte, President of Medicare at SCAN Health Plan. "We are also glad that our provider partners know that they have a dedicated and committed partner in SCAN, and that we will support them in preserving and consistently delivering quality care to those we serve."
As a result of the court’s ruling requiring CMS to recalculate SCAN’s 2024 star rating, CMS also made the decision to recalculate 2024 Star Ratings for all Medicare Advantage plans.
As outlined in a recent Wall Street Journal article titled ‘Medicare Will Recalculate Quality Ratings of Medicare Advantage Plans’, SCAN executives estimated that CMS’s industrywide recalculation could bring more than $1 billion in additional payments to health plans. This change could affect more than 76 Medicare contracts covering nearly 3.5 million beneficiaries, according to a Milliman estimate.
CMS noted that it will update the 2024 star ratings information for all contracts on Medicare Plan Finder in the coming weeks.
"We are proud of our bold decision to take action. We initiated an industry movement that will help preserve the benefits of seniors nationwide," said Jain.
As of January 1, 2024, SCAN Health Plan operates in 13 California counties including Alameda, Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura.
For more information, please visit www.scanhealthplan.com.
* 4.0+ star rating applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2014-2024 except the SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans, SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP) and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 277,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 5625086781
email us here