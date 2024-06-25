Goodguys Rod & Custom Rolls into Iowa for the 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals

Don't miss the classic cars and family fun at the Goodguys 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals, July 5-7. Hot rods and classic trucks will fill the Iowa State Fairgrounds July 5-7 for the Goodguys 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals. There's plenty of family fun for everyone to enjoy at the Goodguys Rod and Custom Heartland Nationals. Exciting autocross racing is just one part of the family fun during the Goodguys Heartland Nationals. Goodguys 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 5,000 hot rods, muscle cars, customs and classic trucks will fill the beautiful Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 5 – 7 for an Independence Day Weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times during the Goodguys Rod & Custom 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals!The Goodguys Mid-Summer Classic is the biggest hot rod party of the summer and welcomes all ’99 and older muscle cars, customs, hot rods, and classic trucks. There will be special parking areas on Saturday for anyone that wants to compete for a Goodguys Top 12 Finalist position for Muscle Cars, Trucks and Custom cars, an all-new Indoor Car Show Exhibit and Andy Leach of Cal Automotive Creations and his team will be on hand to pick their top 10 Builders Choice selections.This family friendly event has something for everyone including a community-favorite Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday evening! There is a Family Fun Zone with games and crafts for the little ones including a free Auto World Model Car Make-and-Take. If there’s an expert baker in your family, bring an apple pie to compete in the Apple Pie Baking contest or try out the Watermelon Eating contest! Additionally, attendees can shop over 100 vendor and manufacturer exhibits, a huge swap meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral and the Goodgals Arts & Crafts Gallery. Plus, enjoy live music, great food and so much more!The Heartland Nationals always delivers exciting track action all three days during the Goodguys CPP AutoCross Racing Series. On Saturday, racers will be competing in the Optima Batteries “Duel in Des Moines” AutoCross Shootout on Saturday followed by the All American Shootout on Sunday. For a taste of sheer horsepower there will be several vintage exhibition dragsters revving their supercharged engines during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest and make sure not to miss the excitement of Saturday’s tire smoking burnout competition.Hot rods get to cruise the fairgrounds all day, but you don’t want to miss the Twilight Cruise on historic Grand Avenue Friday evening to see and hear the cars rumble through the sunset.The Goodguys 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals is Iowa’s family event of the summer! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/hln WHAT: Goodguys 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland NationalsWHERE: Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317WHEN: July 5 - 7, Friday 8am -5pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/hln , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

