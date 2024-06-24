Transforming Educational Excellence: The EmpowerED Project Summit 2024
Our goal with this event is to support enhanced learning environments. ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPUA Agency is excited to announce its partnership with the CDC Foundation and the Future Health NOW Foundation to promote How Right Now (HRN), an award winning evidence-based health communication campaign based on psychology and behavior change theory. OPUA Agency will promote HRN through The EmpowerED Project Summit which will bring together educators, school staff, and administrators for two days of wellness, inspiration and professional development. This hybrid event will be both virtual and in-person at Rich Hart Global Studios located at 2030 Powers Ferry Road, Suite 270 Building 200.
— OPUA Agency Founder Shavonne Reed
The current focus of HRN is on K-12 public school teachers and other school staff that have been experiencing increased risk factors for emotional health leading to diminished emotional and mental health. Company founder and Certified Chief Well-being Officer, Shavonne Reed will provide practical insights into fostering emotional health and resilience among educators.
Reed shares her passion for workplace wellness, specifically schools, because teachers and school staff played an instrumental role in her well-being growing up amidst several adverse childhood experiences (ACES). Based on existing literature, survey data, social listening and focus groups with teachers and school staff including: counselors, nurses, school leadership, janitorial staff and school bus drivers among other roles, there is an urgent need to support their mental health and well-being. Whether it is a lack of administrator support to manage increased workload, insufficient staffing, lack of resources and non-job related stressors such as, economy and gun violence, there is a significant amount of anxiety and exhaustion.Another critical factor is the acceptability of taking sick leave for mental health.
“My concern is that if teachers are stressed, exhausted, worried and burned out, they will not be able to show up and be fully present for student success,” says Reed. “Our goal with this event is to support enhanced learning environments. When the culture is improved for wellness, it ensures thriving schools and communities and minimizes the guilt and stigma associated with needing a break."
Reed enlisted the support of certified professional speakers who are on board to support this effort including, esteemed School Climate and Culture Expert Steve “Stand Tall” Bollar, CSP, a top global guru in education and known for his funny and relatable presentation style and his extensive experience as a former school superintendent and educator, and Business Motivational Speaker Jon Petz, CSP, who will be the opening keynote speaker. Petz is a renowned speaker known for his high-energy, motivational presentations that inspire attendees to find renewed passion and purpose in their roles. To learn more about our full speaker line up, visit https://www.workplacewellnessspeaker.com/get-to-know-our-2024-speakers-1.
This initiative is supported by the CDC Foundation and NORC at the University of Chicago. For more information and to register, visit www.workplacewellnessspeaker.com/event. Contact OPUA Agency at (770) 241-9823 for further information.
