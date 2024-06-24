TIGHITCO ANNOUNCES GROUP VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO INC., is pleased to announce their new Group Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Malissa Nesmith. Nesmith will be responsible for providing collaborative leadership, growth, and planning for new and existing business between its US, and Mexico facilities.
— Mark Withrow, CEO TIGHITCO
Malissa has over 28 years of aviation experience, beginning with her time at Raytheon Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kansas. She has spent the past decade working in aftermarket spares support, followed by tenure with Lee Aerospace, combining her aftermarket experience with the manufacturing side of the industry. Since 2019, Malissa has served as the Sr. Director of Business Development for Kaman Composite Structures.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Malissa’s breadth and depth of experience join our team. Her focus will be on strategic new MRO business, Insulation Products, and our complex composites offerings,” shared Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO. “She will continue to expand our current markets and will be a driving force growing new opportunities.”
Malissa has been an active member of a number of industry associations, including NBAA, AIA, GAMA, ASA, AEA and EAA. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Aviation Distributors and Manufacturers Association and the Wichita Aero Club. Malissa holds a bachelor’s degree in business communications from the University of Kansas, as well as an MBA from Baker University.
About TIGHITCO
Since 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.
Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
