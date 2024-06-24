LIT Awards Gala Celebrates Excellence
LIT Lighting Design Awards Gala Celebrates Excellence at Elegant London Ceremony
Your presence here is a testament to your commitment to pushing the boundaries of lighting design, showcasing innovative solutions, and embracing sustainability practices with passion.”LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Banking Hall in London recently played host to the prestigious LIT Lighting Design Awards Gala on the 20th of June, an event that celebrated the brightest minds and most innovative designs in the lighting industry. With 180 of the world’s most influential lighting designers in attendance, the elegant evening honored the remarkable achievements of the 2022 and 2023 program winners, setting a new standard for excellence in architectural, product, and entertainment lighting design.
— Hossein Farmani
The ceremony commenced with an introduction by Hossein Farmani and Astrid Hébert, who set the stage for a night filled with recognition and inspiration. Farmani highlighted the global impact of lighting design, stating, “Your presence here is a testament to your commitment to pushing the boundaries of lighting design, showcasing innovative solutions, and embracing sustainability practices with passion.”
It was brilliant for Hossein and Astrid to host this elegant gala the evening before IALD Enlighten Europe.
I was fortunate to serve as a juror for these awards. During the judging process, I didn’t have access to the lighting designers, so it was wonderful to finally see these incredible design projects and learn who was behind them.
My highlight for the evening was presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award to Patrick Woodroffe. He was honored for his transformative contributions to the entertainment lighting field.
The DarkSky organization received the Spotlight Prize for its dedication to preserving the natural night sky. Mark Stanley, co-founder of The Studio School of Design, was also honored for the non-profit’s commitment to promoting inclusive education in lighting design. Unfortunately, our good friend Ruskin Hartley, the International Dark Sky CEO & Executive Director, was unable to attend.
The ceremony featured a lineup of distinguished winners, including ERRELUCE for Architectural Lighting Design of the Year 2023 for their work at the IronPlate Restaurant, and Hydrel for Lighting Product Design of the Year 2023 with their FLAME Lighting Technique. The event also celebrated past winners such as L’Observatoire International and Expolight, recognizing their ongoing impact on the industry. Other honored companies included Raiden Studios Ltd, Light in Space Limited, Ambience, Chelline Design, FerryGunawanDesigns, Luminum GmbH, Vivalyte BV, CeeKayEllo Limited, Hoare Lea, Lighting Design International, Office for Visual Interaction Inc., IFI architectural lighting works, PAAT STUDIO, Cia. dos Imaginários, Edison Price Lighting, Steensen Varming, Eleftheria Deko & Associates Lighting Design, MARABA STUDIO, Beersnielsen Lighting Designers, and Marco Miglioli ArchiLight Studio.
Key Industry Leaders in Attendance
The event was graced by influential figures such as John Bulluck, a pivotal voice in the lighting industry with decades of leadership experience; Esther Torelló, founder of Lightecture and advocate for creative lighting solutions; Mark Major, renowned for his transformative urban lighting projects; Sally Storey, a leading UK lighting expert known for her pioneering residential and commercial designs, and Katia Kolovea, an advocate for emerging talent and impactful lighting experiences globally. Their presence underscored the awards’ commitment to honoring outstanding achievements and advancing lighting design innovation worldwide.
Astrid, co-host of the event, expressed gratitude to the esteemed jury members whose expertise and dedication ensured the success of the awards ceremony. “We are truly amazed by the incredible talent and creativity showcased at tonight’s event,” she remarked. “Having so many of the world’s most innovative designers under one roof is truly inspiring. I am thrilled that the LIT Lighting Design Awards continue to celebrate excellence and bring the best minds together, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in lighting design.”
The attendees were treated to a sumptuous three-course dinner reception, providing a perfect opportunity for professionals and students to connect. As the night concluded, the excitement lingered with great networking opportunities and drinks, creating a festive atmosphere that ensured everyone had a delightful time.
For more information and a full list of winners, please visit www.litawards.com.
Read the full press release here.
designing lighting (dl) magazine
EdisonReport Media Network
+1 408-505-9127
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram