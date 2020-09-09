Reintroducing the Lighting Industry's First “Trusted Warranty” Evaluation Program
The National Lighting Bureau is relaunching its Trusted Warranty Evaluation Program to provide an independent evaluation on manufacturers’ warranty processes.
The program has been redesigned using remote audits to ensure safety and improve efficiency.”BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Lighting Bureau is relaunching its Trusted Warranty Evaluation Program in an effort to provide an independent evaluation on lighting manufacturers’ warranty processes. The program was originally set to launch in March but was put on hold because of the pandemic. The program has been redesigned using remote audits to ensure safety and improve efficiency.
The NLB will conduct an inspection of the manufacturer’s warranty records to ensure that objective quality standards and practices are followed. All Lighting and Lighting Component Companies who sell in the U.S. and Canada are eligible to participate regardless of where their company or warranty department resides. The Program is designed to reward companies that adhere to the NLB’s stated criteria; no company that sells product in the United States or Canada and can meet the criteria will be excluded.
The NLB is working with lighting designers, electrical distributors, electrical contractors, utilities and other stakeholders to educate them on the benefits of working with companies that have earned the NLB “Trusted Warranty” designation.
The policy was written by NLB members who consist of:
• interNational Association of Lighting Management Companies (NALMCO)
• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
• National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)
• U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)
• National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
• Illuminating Engineering Society (IES)
• Bios Lighting
• Circadian Zirclight
• Finelite
• GE Current, a Daintree Company
• Healthe by Lighting Science
• Imperial Lighting Maintenance Company
• Inspired LED
• LEDVANCE
• LumEfficient
• Lutron Electronics Company
• Truly Green Solutions
• Universal Lighting Technologies
• ZLED Lighting
About the NLB.
The National Lighting Bureau is an independent, IRS-recognized, not-for-profit, educational foundation that has served as a trusted lighting-information source since 1976. The NLB is focused on Promoting Lighting Excellence™ and helping the lighting industry solve its business problems. The Bureau provides its services to the public free of charge. Sign up for the Trusted Warranty Evaluation program here. Obtain more information about the Bureau by visiting its website (https://www.nlb.org/) or by contacting its staff at info@nlb.org or 615.379.7707.
