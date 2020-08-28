EdisonReport Presents 'Today in Lighting'
90-second morning podcast focused on the Lighting Industry
We deliver lighting news on many different platforms”BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdisonReport is excited to announce its new podcast: Today in Lighting. Hosted by EdisonReport’s longtime editor Randy Reid, Today in Lighting is released daily Monday through Friday and provides a brief summary of the leading news in the lighting industry.
— Randy Reid
Today in Lighting is the latest step in EdisonReport’s expansion of its multi-platform offerings. “Today, people consume information in many different ways. We deliver lighting news on several different platforms including EdisonReport.com, EdisonReport.tv, and EdisonReport.eu, as well as our new digital magazine, designing lighting,” said Reid, “We further our reach with social media and the occasional email blast. Today, we are excited to launch our podcast, Today in Lighting.”
As one of the lighting industry’s most trusted sources, Reid felt it was crucial that EdisonReport’s content be as accessible and as available as possible. Through audio format, Today in Lighting will allow EdisonReport to continue its mission of covering lighting industry news not found in mainstream media sources, providing listeners with up-to-the-minute and well-researched information.
“Today in Lighting gives a 90-second overview of the stories we are following on all of our platforms. You may listen to Today in Lighting on Apple Podcastsor anywhere you listen to podcasts, or subscribe to a video version available on EdisonReport.tv," added Reid.
About EdisonReport:
EdisonReport is a leading source for breaking news stories that might not be found through conventional media. EdisonReport consistently delivers the news first, and is one of the Industry’s most well-known and leading sources for news and information.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Or use this feed URL in iTunes and other Podcast players:
https://feed.podbean.com/edisonreport/feed.xml
Randy Reid
EdisonReport
+1 615-371-0961
email us here
Today in Lighting, 28 AUG 2020