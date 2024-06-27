Esprit-ai, Perley Health and OBIO® partner on a ground-breaking project to Support High Quality Dementia Care in LTC
Esprit-ai, Perley Health and OBIO® partner on a ground-breaking project to Support High Quality Dementia Care in long-term care addressing falls and wanderingOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 26, 2024 (Ottawa, Ontario) – Long-term care homes face urgent challenges in ensuring resident safety and well-being, particularly concerning falls and responsive behaviours, which can include actions such as wandering and aggressive behaviour towards other residents or staff. These behaviours are often seen in residents living with dementia as a way of expressing their needs. Esprit-ai, in collaboration with one of Ontario’s largest long-term care homes, Perley Health, which is part of OBIO’s Early Adopter Health Network (EAHN™), is embarking on an innovative project to address these pressing issues, with funding support from OBIO's Life Sciences Critical Technology and Commercialization (LSCTC) Centre of Excellence.
As part of the collaboration, the project aims to enable staff to prevent negative resident-to-resident interactions and reduce falls among residents. It also seeks to provide useful clinical insights on sleep patterns and medication use while improving efficiencies in the home.
Esprit-ai is introducing Sense™ Monitoring, a non-invasive technology which offers an innovative approach to enhancing resident safety and care without the need for intrusive devices. This cutting-edge solution, discreetly positioned beneath the resident’s mattress and seamlessly integrated with nurse call systems, harnesses advanced AI algorithms and sensor technology. As a result, Esprit-ai's solution equips care providers with real-time insights, facilitating proactive intervention and tailored care delivery within long-term care settings.
"We are humbled at the market demand we are seeing for our Esprit-ai Sense™ Monitoring solution and proud to be at the center of this amazing collaboration between OBIO® and Perley Health," says Patrick Tan, CEO of Esprit-ai.
Dr. Maura Campbell, President and CEO of OBIO®, emphasizes the importance of innovation in addressing pressing healthcare challenges in long-term care settings, "this partnership underscores the significance of leveraging AI technology to improve patient care and optimize resource utilization in long-term care homes. We are delighted to support this project through OBIO’s LSCTC Centre of Excellence."
“The project's objectives align with the overarching goal of enhancing the quality of care in long-term care homes while optimizing resource utilization. Through this collaboration, we seek to pioneer innovative solutions that address the complex challenges facing the long-term care sector,” says Akos Hoffer, CEO of Perley Health.
About Esprit-ai:
Esprit-ai™ is a company dedicated to caring. We are passionate about using technology to help seniors live longer, healthier, and safer lives through the continuum of care. Our Esprit-ai Sense™ solution acts as an invisible caregiver, silently observing and protecting your most vulnerable residents. When accidents happen, it promptly and automatically sends messages to the care team for help. Invisible Care™ with no wearables and no cameras. For more information, visit www.esprit-ai.com.
About Perley Health:
Perley Health is a unique and innovative community that empowers Seniors and Veterans to live life to the fullest. Home to more than 600 Seniors and Veterans in long-term care and in independent apartments, Perley Health provides a number of clinical, therapeutic and recreational services to residents, tenants and people from across the region. One of the largest and most progressive long-term care homes in Ontario, Perley Health is also a centre for research, education, and clinical innovation. The Perley Health Centre of Excellence in Frailty-Informed Care™ conducts and shares the practical research needed to improve care. Future caregivers come here to study and to acquire hands-on skills and experience. The Perley Health Foundation is the engine powering our mission to achieve excellence in the health, safety, and well-being of Seniors and Veterans. Every donation empowers us to provide exceptional care while pursuing the research needed to deliver transformative advances.
For more information, visit www.perleyhealth.ca.
About OBIO®:
OBIO®, a not-for-profit, membership-based organization dedicated to advancing health technology innovation and commercialization, is prioritizing the evaluation and implementation of new solutions using critical technologies through its Life Sciences Critical Technologies & Commercialization (LSCTC) Centre of Excellence, supported by the Government of Ontario. OBIO® is engaged in strategy, programming, policy development and advocacy to further the commercialization of human health technologies, positioning Canada as a leader in the international marketplace. For more information, please visit OBIO.ca and follow OBIO® on LinkedIn and X.
