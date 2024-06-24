Say hello to Rayo

Bauer Media Audio UK launches new audio platform, promoting fresh listening experience for millions of radio lovers

Rayo, the new audio platform from Bauer Media Audio UK, has officially launched today offering audiences one service to listen to more than 50 stations, hundreds of curated playlists and a range of on-demand content.

Available as an app, on the web and smart speakers, it is the destination uniting all of Bauer’s world class audio, with unique and relevant content for listeners.

Stations across Bauer Media’s UK portfolio including Absolute Radio, Greatest Hits Radio, KISS and Magic Radio, have launched an on-air campaign promoting the new platform to audiences, with a series of promotional trails and live reads. Presenters including Ken Bruce, Tyler West and Penny Smith can also be found on brand social channels and the newly launched Rayo pages, showcasing the Rayo app.

Over on the web, Bauer’s online station aggregator Planet Radio has relaunched as ‘hellorayo.co.uk’ and any listeners that use the existing station apps or are signed up for newsletters will receive information on how they can try Rayo today.

Simon Myciunka, CEO for Bauer Media Audio UK said, “This is a pivotal moment in Bauer Media Audio UK’s journey. We have an incredibly strong portfolio of brands, and millions of engaged listeners – many of whom are increasingly listening stations on connected devices. Rayo will bring them into the audioverse and offer a much-improved listening experience, with a daily soundtrack that is simplified, personalised and hand-picked by our team of DJs, presenters and special guests.

“Whatever their taste in music and whatever their mood, they can enjoy live and on-demand radio, from Popmaster with Ken Bruce to exclusive playlists like Super KISSTORY or 00s Workout. There really is something for everyone.”

Connected listening is growing rapidly as more and more audiences opt to listen to radio on internet enabled devices such as smart speakers, mobile apps and websites. Recent RAJAR results showed that Bauer is ahead of the market with more than 30% of connected listening, and the launch of Rayo will allow audiences to feel even closer to the music, shows and people they love.

Say hello to Rayo! Download the free Rayo app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store today to get started.

About Rayo

Rayo is the brand-new audio platform from Bauer Media Audio UK that brings together all of its world-class content together in one place, with live radio and exclusive playlists ready to soundtrack every mood and moment. Access live and on-demand radio from over 50 stations including Absolute Radio, Greatest Hits Radio, Hits Radio, Jazz FM, Kerrang! Radio, KISS, Magic, Planet Rock and more, plus hundreds of curated playlists. Rayo is available as a free app, via smart speaker and on the web. Download the free app now via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.