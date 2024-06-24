Conservative Newcomer John Hearton Wins Brevard Straw Poll
Hearton brings winning grassroots campaign to open US Congressional Seat race
I am humbled by everyone who came out to support me. Our victory shows that grassroots Republican voters in Florida reject being told by Washington insiders who should represent them in Congress.”MELBOURNE, FL, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more information contact:
— John L Hearton
Rebecca Boone
RBoone@HeartonForCongress.com
www.HeartonForCongress.com
321-429-2068
WHAT: John Hearton wins Brevard Republican Executive Committee Straw Poll for US Congress seat representing Florida District Eight
WHEN: June 22, 2024
WHERE: Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E Hibiscus Blvd. Melbourne, FL
In a major upset, conservative newcomer and businessman John Hearton of Satellite Beach beat established Florida politician and lobbyist, Mike Haridopolos, in Saturday’s Brevard Republican Executive Committee Straw Poll in the race for Florida’s 8th Congressional District. Congressman Bill Posey is retiring at the end of his current term creating an open seat for a new Republican representative.
“I am humbled by everyone who came out to support me on Saturday,” said Hearton. “This was a win for the people of Florida District Eight but we know we have a long way to go to bring this country back to the people and back to the values of God, Country, Florida and Family. Our victory on Saturday clearly demonstrates that grassroots Republican voters in Florida reject being told by Washington insiders who should represent them in Congress. The choice for new leadership is up to them, the voters. I will continue to give my all in this campaign and every day after I am elected to serve the people of our district in Washington, DC.”
Hearton is a successful businessman, entrepreneur, father and grandfather. Born in Washington DC, Hearton’s industry leadership helped establish critical partnerships and government cooperation, such as the first-ever Memorandum of Agreement between the Department of Defense and the Drug Enforcement Agency. His efforts have supported border security and the prosecution of drug traffickers, reinforcing his belief in strong, defended borders.
Hearton’s career and success has been focused in Cybersecurity, helping to protect critical national assets from Chinese and other foreign investment. His knowledge in the technology industry will be a welcome change from so many in Washington who are less adept in the field and will help protect our infrastructure and information from those who want to harm us.
The Republican primary election, open to all registered Republicans in Brevard and Indian River Counties is on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. A small portion of Orange County is also included in Florida District Eight. The general election is on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
To learn more about John, volunteer or donate to the campaign visit www.heartonforcongress.com.
Paid for and approved by John Hearton and Hearton for Congress.
Rebecca Boone
Hearton For Congress
+1 321-429-2068
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn