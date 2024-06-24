HelpKidzLearn Earns iKeepSafe COPPA, FERPA, and California Student Data Privacy Certifications
HelpKidzLearn earns top privacy certifications for it's accessible learning software aimed at children with special educational needs.MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelpKidzLearn, the provider of accessible online software designed for children with special needs, has earned the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, and California Student Data Privacy Certifications – signifying their HelpKidzLearn Hub meets the highest standards for child safety and privacy.
To ensure the effectiveness of their current security measures and to provide an extra layer of assurance to educators and parents, HelpKidzLearn partnered with iKeepSafe, a leading non-profit organisation championing child safety and privacy online. Their HelpKidzLearn Hub underwent a rigorous assessment, where their data practices and security protocols were reviewed against stringent security guidelines and regulations.
The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) is a U.S. law that protects kids' online privacy by requiring parental consent for data collection from children under 13. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) ensures parents' rights over their children's educational records, including access and correction. In California, the Student Privacy Certified (CSPC) extends these protections with stricter regulations under AB 1584.
HelpKidzLearn’s Hub is currently used by over 6,500 schools and organisations worldwide and specialises in a range of products suited to children with special needs. Their most popular product, Games and Activities, which offers game-based learning experiences that progress upwards from cause-and-effect skills. Other products within the Hub include ChooseIt Maker and ChooseIt Readymades, which specialise in multiple-choice and play-based activities; along with their interactive sensory stories and resources, known as Inclusive Stories. Finally, Insight, where teachers can access students with visual difficulties using eye gaze technology.
Responding to the well-deserved accolade, Chris Thornton, Head of Products commented: “At HelpKidzLearn, the safety and privacy of children is our top priority. We are proud to partner with iKeepSafe to ensure that HelpKidzLearn Hub provides a safe and secure environment for all children to learn and grow."
iKeepSafe Privacy Certifications simplify privacy compliance for education technology vendors and make it easy for schools to identify websites, apps, data management platforms, and other technology products that follow various privacy laws governing student data. Products that carry the iKeepSafe badge provide educators and parents with the assurance that the product meets iKeepSafe’s standards in the areas of privacy, safety, and security.
iKeepSafe President, Amber Lindsay said: “We congratulate HelpKidzLearn on earning the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor, FERPA, and California Student Privacy Certifications! Their commitment to this process clearly shows their dedication to safeguarding student data.”
Discover more about HelpKidzLearn’s online learning platform for special needs.
About HelpKidzLearn
HelpKidzLearn is a leading online platform offering a comprehensive collection of accessible and engaging software specifically designed to meet the needs of children with special needs. Launched in 2007 by Inclusive Technology, a company with a proven track record in assistive technology and educational software, HelpKidzLearn has become a trusted resource for educators, parents, and therapists working with students of all ages with severe, profound, and complex learning needs. To learn more about HelpKidzLearn, visit: www.helpkidzlearn.com.
About iKeepSafe
The Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) certifies digital products as compliant with state and federal requirements for handling protected personal information. We help organizations achieve and maintain compliance through product assessments, monthly monitoring, annual training, and assistance with remediation. To view iKeepSafe’s list of assessed products, visit https://ikeepsafe.org/products/.
Chris Thornton
Inclusive Technology
+44 1457 819790
chris.thornton@inclusive.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube