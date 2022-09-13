New Inclusive Stories from HelpKidzLearn: Engaging, Interactive Sensory Stories Designed for Learners of all Abilities
Interactive sensory stories and resources designed to focus on a range of learning intentions, developmental areas, and topics relevant for all learners.
We are excited to introduce Inclusive Stories and provide learners with engaging, multi-sensory experiences and activities that allow EVERYONE to be special storytellers!”MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND, UK, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelpKidzLearn, award-winning creators of accessible software used in tens of thousands of special educational needs schools and establishments worldwide, brings to the market fun, engaging, interactive sensory stories and resources, specially designed to focus on a range of learning intentions, developmental areas, and topics relevant for learners with a wide range of educational needs.
— Chris Thornton, Creative Director of HelpKidzLearn
Inclusive Stories is a creation of Pete Wells, an award-winning special educational needs teacher and senior leader. Inclusive Stories were written so that educators can provide a range of sensory experiences and play-based motivational activities to encourage learning through exploration, curiosity, problem solving and creativity; Helping students to learn more about the world around them and support language development as they respond to different stimuli.
"I am delighted with the selection of stories. I wrote these stories because they can work at multiple cognitive levels to hit some extremely important issues. Whilst primarily being fun and engaging, they can be used to address pertinent and sensitive topics such as positive behaviour, discrimination, bullying or personal hygiene."
Pete Wells, Author of Inclusive Stories
Inclusive Stories are used particularly creatively in special educational settings and more frequently in mainstream settings; Initially designed for students with profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD) and severe learning difficulties (SLD), they have evolved to meet the needs of a wide range of learners. Inclusive Stories are fundamental for helping with cognitive development, sensory processing, communication skills, access skills, cause and effect, building confidence, fostering repetition, reducing anxiety, sensory loss, AAC, helping model positive behaviour and so much more.
Inclusive Stories have been carefully collated into 12 categories and specially written to address functional skills and cross-curricular personal development e.g., SMSC (spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development) and SEMH (social, emotional, and mental health). Inclusive Stories also cover an array of topics including literacy, numeracy, science, computing, arts, humanities, PHSCE, physical education, design and technology and more.
Each Inclusive Story has a wealth of accompanying resources to ensure maximum use and value for an educational or home setting. Resources include in-depth delivery guidance, assessment and recording sheets, props lists, printables, symbol lists for AAC, cross-curricular ideas and recipe books.
Inclusive Stories can be played anywhere at any time on a multitude of platforms, including Windows PC or tablet, Mac or Chromebook. Alternatively, learners can play activities directly on an iPad. Stories can be accessed by a wide variety of access methods including mouse and keyboard, touch screens and interactive classroom displays, one switch and eye gaze technology.
Inclusive Stories is available as a trial or subscription via the HelpKidzLearn website www.helpkidzlearn.com.
Chris Thornton
Inclusive Technology
+44 1457 819790
chris.thornton@inclusive.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Inclusive Stories: Engaging, Interactive Sensory Stories and Resources