New Skyle for Windows: A State-of-the-Art Eye Tracker Specially Designed for Learners of all Abilities.
Easy and simple, Skyle for Windows is the first choice eye tracker for eye gaze users in every classroom.MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclusive Technology, the market-leading supplier of assistive technology for special education, has just released Skyle for Windows, a state-of-the-art eye tracker specifically designed for ease of use and for learners of all abilities.
Skyle for Windows tracks where their eyes are looking on screen and turns that into computer control. This enables users to interact with their Windows desktop, laptop or tablet and use their gaze to explore, play games, learn, participate in classroom activities, communicate and more. This increases opportunities for simple access, communication, environmental control, and overall, encourages independence.
Skyle for Windows works with any assistive and mouse-driven Windows software across any Windows devices with 10” - 24” screens. It can be used in most lighting conditions and is small and portable allowing it to be easily transported between computers both at home and school.
Indiscriminative of skill, it is perfect for multi-user settings. It allows anyone to start at any level of ability and build their gaze control skills at their own pace. Simply plug in Skyle for Windows and run the free Skyle EyeMouse software; designed for the needs of ‘independent’ users as well as ‘supported’ users and their teachers and parents.
Skyle for Windows can be purchased online via Inclusive Technology's website or through one of their international distributors.
Inclusive Technology is a leading supplier of software and hardware for learners with special educational needs. From ground-breaking eye gaze and communication technology through to switch access, mounting solutions and environmental control. Inclusive provide a full range of innovative products to enable our customers to communicate, learn and play.
