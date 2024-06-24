Submit Release
#SpringerNatureStrike: day two

Support gathers for NUJ members at Springer Nature who were back on the picket line for the second of a series of one-day strike and a work to rule in a dispute over pay.

Picket line images

Springer nature smiles june 2024.jpg
Springer nature strike 2024.jpg
Springer nature picket june 2024.jpg
Springer nature june 2024.jpg
Springer Nature journalists picket.jpg

An Open Letter in support of the journalists is growing by the day and now includes actor Stephen Fry as well as 11 Nobel prize winners among the 800-plus signatories. The actor said:

The union has said it is ready and willing to meet the management at any time, but they have failed to respond to the union or ACAS the arbitration organisation.

The union's Welsh Executive Council which met this weekend added its message of solidarity:

The NUJ’s Welsh Executive Council and members throughout Wales send solidarity to our colleagues at Springer Nature taking a brave and principled stand for better pay.  We are behind you and call on the company to prioritise coming back to negotiations to reach a resolution.

Day One of the strike

 

