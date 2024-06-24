Global Total Hip and Knee Replacements Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Total Hip and Knee Replacements Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Total Hip and Knee Replacements Market Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The total hip and knee replacements market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total hip and knee replacements market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and joint degeneration, coupled with advancements in healthcare infrastructure and patient awareness. Total hip and knee replacements involve the surgical replacement of damaged or arthritic hip or knee joints with artificial implants, which are typically made of metal, plastic, or ceramic materials. These procedures address various medical conditions, including knee damage and arthritis.

Market Size and Growth:

The total hip and knee replacements market size is expected to grow from $20.44 billion in 2023 to $21.68 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $26.64 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include regenerative medicine advances, the development of biocompatible implant materials, and the implementation of value-based healthcare initiatives.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global total hip and knee replacements market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13198&type=smp

Key Drivers:

One of the significant drivers of market growth is the increasing number of obesity patients. Obesity, characterized by an excess accumulation of body fat, can lead to joint pain and deterioration, particularly in weight-bearing joints like the hips and knees. Total hip and knee replacements offer a solution for obese patients, improving their quality of life and addressing joint problems caused by excess weight.

Market Trends:

Innovative surgical solutions, such as robot-assisted surgery, are becoming increasingly prevalent in the total hip and knee replacements market. Companies like DePuy Synthes Companies have launched advanced medical systems like VELYS, which enhance the precision and accuracy of orthopedic surgeries. These technological advancements are aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery times.

Major Companies Leading players in the total hip and knee replacements market include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun SE, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the total hip and knee replacements market in 2023, driven by a strong healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of joint-related disorders. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing healthcare expenditure and a growing elderly population.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global total hip and knee replacements market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/total-hip-and-knee-replacements-global-market-report

Market Segmentation:

The total hip and knee replacements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Procedure Type: Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Revision Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement

2) By Implant Type: Mobile Bearing, Fixed Bearing, Other Implant Types

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End-Users

Total Hip And Knee Replacements Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Total Hip And Knee Replacements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on total hip and knee replacements market size, total hip and knee replacements market drivers and trends, total hip and knee replacements market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The total hip and knee replacements market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitals-and-outpatient-care-centers-global-market-report

Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-braces-and-support-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-prosthetics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model