The Growing Crisis for Reliable Enterprise Mobile Devices, Batteries, Apps & Network Connections for Frontline Workers
B2M Releases 6th Annual Report Highlighting Frontline Workers' & IT's Digital Experience With Enterprise Mobile Devices, Batteries, Apps & Network ConnectionsATLANTA, GA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2M Solutions is proud to announce the release of its 6th Annual State of Enterprise Mobility report.
For the sixth year in a row, B2M commissioned this independent global research survey to learn from frontline workers whose jobs depend on having reliable mobile devices, apps, and network connections, and IT Directors tasked with deploying, managing, and supporting these mobile technologies and workers.
This year's survey again highlights a growing reliability issue that impacts frontline workers' ability to work and costs businesses in geographic regions in our study over $7B in productivity losses each year.
Key findings from this year's survey:
• 79% of frontline workers say they have a problem with their mobile device or app at least once per month that prevents them from doing their jobs.
• Over 50% of these workers say it happens at least once per week.
• The volume of workers with monthly problems has steadily increased in each year of our survey, rising from 51% of workers with monthly problems back in 2019.
• The costs of these issues affecting frontline workers are substantial. They impact productivity, missed shipments, poor customer experiences, lost revenue, and more.
• While 95% of IT leaders surveyed use an MDM / EMM solution to manage mobility, less than 2% state it gives them the visibility they need to troubleshoot problems proactively.
• 96% of IT leaders surveyed want new tools to provide real-time visibility of mobile devices, batteries, apps, and network connections so they can proactively spot issues as they occur.
Gary Lee, CEO of B2M Solutions, says, "For six years in a row, this global market study has highlighted the reliability issues frontline workers are experiencing as they use business-critical mobile technology as their primary means of doing their job.
"It's not IT / Operations fault. They are using the tools available to them in the form of MDM / EMM solutions, which are great at deploying and managing changes to mobile technology but lack the proactive, real-time view needed to find and fix issues as they occur.
"Applying the results of our survey outlining the average time to fix of 30 minutes or more per incident, we estimate the amount of productivity loss for geographic markets in the survey to be up to $7B in lost wages each year due to problems with mobile technology."
Lee further says, "This report is the driver behind our ElemezTM software, which gives IT the visibility and Mobility IntelligenceTM they deserve over Digital Experience (Mobile DEX) problems as they occur and works alongside the MDM / EMM they have chosen. Our goal is to "flip the ticket" system so that IT and support teams have real-time visibility 7x24 over business-critical mobile devices, batteries, apps, and network connections to find and fix problems proactively without waiting for trouble tickets and help desk calls which may never come."
Based on a market survey conducted across the United States, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain, this year's report provides detailed views on the types and volume of problems frontline workers, and IT experience each month.
The report also highlights the tools IT uses today to manage and troubleshoot enterprise mobility and their overwhelming desire for real-time, proactive visibility and intelligence tools.
To download a free copy of this year's report, please click: 6th Annual State of Enterprise Mobility.
NOTE TO EDITORS: B2M will be happy to provide breakdowns of the economic analysis conducted against the survey to derive the $ 7B productivity figure.
About B2M Solutions:
B2M Solutions™ is a global software company dramatically improving the deployment and use of enterprise mobility. The company's flagship product, Elemez™, provides real-time Enterprise Mobility Intelligence™ to proactively find and fix mobile device and application issues hurting a company's employees and business. Unlike traditional enterprise mobile software management tools used for MDM, EMM, and UEM, Elemez proactively monitors and measures mobile devices in real-time to help enterprises prevent and avoid problems, improve enterprise mobility's performance, and lower the True Cost of Ownership™ of mobility.
Founded in 2002, B2M is a privately held company based in London, UK, with North American operations in Atlanta, Ga., USA. For additional information, visit www.b2msolutions.com.
