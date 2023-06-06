B2M Solutions Selected for Innovate UK EDGE Scaleup Programme
Admission onto the Programme is a rigorous and highly selective process looking for innovative, ambitious, high-growth-oriented companies. B2M Solutions is a perfect candidate.”LONDON, UK, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2M Solutions is proud to announce that it has been accepted into the Innovate UK Edge Scaleup Programme following a rigorous three-stage screening process. The Programme supports a select group of companies on a journey to exponential growth.
The initiative will help B2M Solutions increase sales of its world-leading Elemez™ software solution, which provides real-time Enterprise Mobility Intelligence™ to proactively find and fix mobile device and application issues hurting a company's employees and business.
The Scaleup Programme is designed to support highly innovative, ambitious, high-growth-oriented companies already on their scaling journey, whose innovations or business models can disrupt an existing market, and who are establishing or already implementing their international markets strategy. The priorities for participants can, for example, include one or more of finance and funding strategies, structuring for scale, internationalisation, and laying the groundwork for an IPO.
At the centre of the service is a team of high-calibre scaleup directors who operate together as a board and provide each company on the programme with a matrix of skills and connectivity. The scaleup directors will work with B2M Solutions to understand the particular needs it faces on its scaling journey and help it take decisive steps towards game-changing investment and expansion on the international stage.
Gary Lee, CEO of B2M Solutions, says, ‘We are honoured to be accepted into this prestigious programme. The Edge Scaleup Programme will provide expertise and resources for our team as we execute our growth plan. We are excited about taking these steps with the Scaleup team.’
Maxine Adam, Head of Business Growth at Innovate UK, says, ‘Our work with the B2M Solutions team is a great example of just how much value this programme can add to the endeavours of the business leaders we support. The inputs are varied, blending strategic thinking with invaluable hands-on tactical guidance to create outcomes that deliver real commercial advantage. Working with the B2M Solutions Directors at this pivotal time for their business is a pleasure.’
Speaking about the programme, she adds, ‘Admission onto the Scaleup Programme is a rigorous and highly selective process. To be eligible, selectors look for innovative, ambitious, high-growth-oriented companies that are already on their scaling journey. B2M Solutions is a perfect candidate in this respect, and we are looking forward to helping it scale up, drive growth, and realise its potential as a high-performing and world-leading business’.
About B2M Solutions:
B2M Solutions™ is a global software company dramatically improving the deployment and use of enterprise mobility. The company's flagship product, Elemez™, provides real-time Enterprise Mobility Intelligence™ to proactively find and fix mobile device and application issues hurting a company's employees and business. Unlike traditional enterprise mobile software management tools used for MDM, EMM, and UEM, Elemez proactively monitors and measures mobile devices in real-time to help enterprises prevent and avoid problems, improve enterprise mobility's performance, and lower the True Cost of Ownership™ of mobility.
Founded in 2002, B2M is a privately held company based in Abingdon, UK, with North American operations in Atlanta, Ga., USA. For additional information, visit www.b2msolutions.com.
About Innovate UK EDGE
Innovate UK EDGE is Innovate UK’s national business growth and scaling service. We empower ambitious innovation-focused SMEs in every sector and from seed to scaling stage, to succeed and become highly investable.
Our specialists are embedded in all nations and regions and help leadership teams from client businesses hone the commercial strategy around their innovations. This extends to support, in the form of advice, access to resources and introductions to partners, across priority areas such as effective innovation management, internationalisation and investment readiness.
The most dynamic scaling businesses may be eligible for the Innovate UK EDGE Scaleup Programme. This offers enhanced support via an expert Scaleup Board and its extended connections, that prepares clients for serious fundraising and international expansion. For additional information visit www.innovateukedge.ukri.org
