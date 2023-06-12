The $ 7B Productivity Problem with Enterprise Mobile Devices and Apps
5th Annual State of Enterprise Mobility Report Highlights Growing Gap Between Frontline Workers’ & IT's Digital Experience With Enterprise Mobile Devices & AppsATLANTA, GA, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2M Solutions is proud to announce the release of its 5th Annual State of Enterprise Mobility report.
For the fifth year in a row, B2M commissioned an independent global market research survey to learn from both frontline workers whose jobs depend on reliable mobile devices and apps and IT Directors tasked with deploying, managing, and supporting these enterprise mobile devices, applications, and users.
The 5th annual report based on this year's global survey again highlights a growing gap in the Digital Experience between Frontline workers and IT by highlighting the number of issues frontline workers experience each month and the problems they report to a help desk or ticketing system.
Gary Lee, CEO of B2M Solutions, says, "For five years in a row, this global market study has highlighted the gap between what frontline workers are experiencing as they use business-critical mobile devices and apps and what they report to IT for troubleshooting.
Lee further says, "Looking at this year's results, 8 out of 10 frontline workers say at least once a month they cannot work due to problems. However, IT's survey results show that only 1 out of 10 workers report a monthly problem, highlighting the gap due to unreported issues.
Applying our survey results outlining the average time to fix these issues, we estimate the productivity loss for markets in the survey to be up to $7B in lost wages each year due to unreported and likely unfixed problems with mobile devices and apps."
The survey data includes input from enterprises from the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, and Germany. It provides detailed views on the types of problems end users and IT experience each month and reports on the weekly volume of problems workers face.
The survey and report also highlight the tools IT uses today to manage and troubleshoot enterprise mobility and their overwhelming desire for real-time visibility and intelligence tools.
To download a free copy of this year's report, please click 5th Annual State of Enterprise Mobility.
Key findings from this year's survey:
• 10 out of 10 IT decision-makers say reliable mobile devices and apps in the hands of frontline workers are critical for productivity, workflows, and business success.
• 8 out of 10 frontline workers say that at least once per month, they have a problem with their mobile device or app that keeps them from doing their job.
• On average, only 1 out of 10 frontline workers report these monthly problems to IT and their help desk, leaving IT unaware of the vast majority of issues affecting frontline workers.
• The volume of unreported monthly issues has steadily increased over the five years B2M has commissioned this 3rd party research.
• Costs of these issues affecting frontline workers are substantial, impacting productivity, missed shipments, poor customer experiences, and more.
• While 9 out of 10 IT leaders surveyed use an MDM / EMM solution to manage mobility, only 4% state it gives them the visibility they need to troubleshoot problems proactively.
• 10 out of 10 IT leaders surveyed want new tools to give real-time visibility of mobile devices and apps to spot issues as they occur proactively.
B2M is addressing the core issues raised in these annual reports. Lee states, "This annual report is the driver behind our Elemez™ software which gives IT the visibility and Mobility Intelligence™ they deserve over problems as they occur. Our goal is to "flip the ticket" system so that IT and support teams have real-time visibility 7x24 over business-critical mobile devices and apps to find and fix problems proactively without waiting for trouble tickets and help desk calls which may never come."

About B2M Solutions:
B2M Solutions™ is a global software company dramatically improving the deployment and use of enterprise mobility. The company's flagship product, Elemez™, provides real-time Enterprise Mobility Intelligence™ to proactively find and fix mobile device and application issues hurting a company's employees and business. Unlike traditional enterprise mobile software management tools used for MDM, EMM, and UEM, Elemez proactively monitors and measures mobile devices in real-time to help enterprises prevent and avoid problems, improve enterprise mobility's performance, and lower the True Cost of Ownership™ of mobility.
Founded in 2002, B2M is a privately held company based in Abingdon, UK, with North American operations in Atlanta, Ga., USA. For additional information, visit www.b2msolutions.com.
