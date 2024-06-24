Submit Release
News Search

There were 359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,052 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to visit Warsaw

SWEDEN, June 24 - On 25 June, Mr Billström will travel to Warsaw for talks with Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski.

– The bilateral discussions will focus on a range of topics. In addition to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus and the security situation in the neighbourhood, the foreign ministers will discuss NATO and the transatlantic link, EU enlargement and Sweden’s broad cooperation with Poland.

Mr Billström will also meet with representatives of the Belarusian democratic forces in Poland.

In addition, the programme will include a visit to the College of Europe in Natolin, where Mr Billström will deliver a speech and meet with young diplomats from various EU Member States.

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to visit Warsaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more