Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to visit Warsaw

SWEDEN, June 24 - On 25 June, Mr Billström will travel to Warsaw for talks with Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski.

– The bilateral discussions will focus on a range of topics. In addition to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus and the security situation in the neighbourhood, the foreign ministers will discuss NATO and the transatlantic link, EU enlargement and Sweden’s broad cooperation with Poland.

Mr Billström will also meet with representatives of the Belarusian democratic forces in Poland.

In addition, the programme will include a visit to the College of Europe in Natolin, where Mr Billström will deliver a speech and meet with young diplomats from various EU Member States.