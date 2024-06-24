Edge AI Software Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Edge AI Software Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The edge AI software market, encompassing applications and algorithms designed for edge devices, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Starting from $1.35 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $1.76 billion in 2024, marking a notable CAGR of 30.6%. This growth trajectory is attributed to advancements in technology, increased demand for real-time processing, proliferation of IoT devices, and enhancements in edge computing infrastructure.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The exponential growth of the edge AI software market is anticipated to continue, reaching an estimated $4.68 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 27.6%. This surge is fueled by advancements in edge AI hardware capabilities, integration of 5G networks, expansion in healthcare applications, heightened focus on data security, and growing adoption in autonomous vehicles.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services are leading the charge in edge AI software development. These companies focus on innovative solutions like comprehensive edge AI suites to enhance AI capabilities at the edge. For example, STMicroelectronics NV launched the 'ST Edge AI Suite' in December 2023, which streamlines the deployment of AI-powered devices at scale.

Market Segments

• Component:

• Solution

• Software Tools

• Platform

• Services

• Training and Consulting Services

• System Integration Testing

• Support and Maintenance

• Data Type:

• Video and Image Data

• Audio Data

• Text and Language Data

• Environmental and Location Data

• Biometric Data

• Multi-Modal Data

• Application:

• Access Control

• Autonomous Vehicles

• Energy Management

• Predictive Maintenance

• Remote Monitoring

• Telemetry

• Video Surveillance

• Other Applications

• Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecommunications

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

• Media and Entertainment

• Other Verticals

Regional Insights: North America Leading

North America emerged as the largest region for the edge AI software market in 2023, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

