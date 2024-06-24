ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S ‘THE GRIO’ PRESENTS LIVE PRE-SHOW / POST-SHOW COVERAGE AND SIMULCAST OF THE CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

BLACK AMERICA MUST VOTE: SPECIAL COVERAGE OF THE CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE Airs Thursday June 27th at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on theGrio Television Network and theGrio FAST Channel on Local Now

TheGrio coverage will provide comprehensive analysis and a deeper understanding of the stakes involved for America. This crucial broadcast navigates the presidential debate and its impact.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allen Media Group (AMG) television and digital media platform theGrio (www.thegrio.com), proudly announces its comprehensive coverage of the upcoming CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday, June 27th beginning at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on theGrio Television Network and theGrio FAST Channel on Local Now.

TheGrio’s ‘Pre-Show’ and ‘Post-Show’ special -- BLACK AMERICA MUST VOTE: SPECIAL COVERAGE OF THE CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE -- is aimed at informing and empowering Black America ahead of the crucial 2024 presidential election.

“Through our pre-show and post-show coverage of the presidential debate, theGrio will provide comprehensive analysis to ensure that viewers gain a deeper understanding of the political landscape and the stakes involved for America,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We hope that viewers will join theGrio for this crucial broadcast that navigates the complexities of the presidential debate and its impact on America.”

Leading up to the debate, theGrio will kick off its special live coverage at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT with a dedicated ‘Pre-Show’ hosted by theGrio’s Washington, DC Bureau Chief and Senior White House Correspondent, April Ryan, and Senior Correspondent, Natasha S. Alford. The ‘Pre-Show’ will delve into critical issues affecting the Black community and provide viewers context and background of where the presidential candidates stand on the issues affecting Black America. From healthcare and economic equity to criminal justice reform and voting rights, the pre-show will provide insightful analysis and perspectives from experts and community leaders.

Viewers can watch the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday, June 27th at 9:00pm ET/6:00 pm PT on CNN or simulcast on theGrio Television Network and theGrio FAST Channel on Local Now.

Immediately following the presidential debate at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT, theGrio will continue its live coverage with a compelling one-hour post-show analysis. TheGrio’s hosts April Ryan and Natasha S. Alford will return for the ‘Post-Show’ with in-depth discussions and reactions from special guests and key figures in politics and advocacy. Viewers can expect thoughtful commentary on the presidential candidate performances and the perspective of Black America. Columnists for theGrio, Touré and Michael Harriot, will join April Ryan and Natasha S. Alford as guests to provide additional commentary.

About TheGrio

TheGrio is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front lines who inspire us every day, and to bringing fresh perspectives that buck convention because there’s more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, theGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything that matters to the Black community. Recently nominated for 3 NAACP Image Awards, theGrio has also been recently honored with several other awards, including 2 Silver Signal Awards, a Gold Lovie Award, and a Shorty Impact Award for Best Podcast. These honors highlight the platform’s dedication to delivering exceptional content that resonates with a diverse audience. In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform focuses on curating exciting digital content and has over 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio Television Network is available nationwide via Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream via mobile apps Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and AppleTV.

