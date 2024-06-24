Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydraulic ironworker machine is a crucial industrial tool used primarily in metalworking and fabrication. This versatile machine is designed to perform various tasks, including cutting metal sheets and structural components, with precision and efficiency, powered by hydraulic systems.

Market Size and Growth

The hydraulic ironworker machine market has witnessed steady growth in recent years, with a projected increase from $11.02 billion in 2023 to $11.56 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include industrial expansion, construction booms, infrastructure development projects, and the demand for custom metal fabrication and renewable energy installations.

The market is expected to continue growing steadily, reaching $13.63 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2%. This growth will be driven by maintenance and repair activities, as well as the growing adoption of hydraulic ironworker machines in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Automation Driving Market Growth

The adoption of automation is expected to further boost the growth of the hydraulic ironworker machine market. Automation reduces human intervention in processes by predetermining decision criteria and actions, leading to improved productivity, versatility, energy efficiency, and reduced operator fatigue. The surge in robot orders in 2021, with companies in North America placing orders for 9,853 robots totaling $501 million, underscores the increasing adoption of automation.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the market, such as Robert Bosch GmbH and Roper Whitney, focus on developing innovative products to sustain their market position. For instance, Scotchman Industries Inc. launched the first PressPro 110W hydraulic press built in the USA, combining an industrial-grade hydraulic system with a heavy-duty, all-steel frame for strength, durability, and extended life.

Market Segments

The hydraulic ironworker machine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single Cylinder Hydraulic, Double Cylinder Hydraulic

2) By Function: Punch, Shear, Bend, Notch, Press

3) By Operation: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

4) By Industry: Aerospace, Oil And Gas, Metallurgic, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Other Industries

Geographical Insights

Asia-Pacific led the hydraulic ironworker machine market in 2023 and is expected to remain a dominant region. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

