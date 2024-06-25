Nebula Professional Development Academy Achieves National Apprenticeship Approval from US Department of Labor
Nebula Academy receives US DOL approval for apprenticeships in Software Development, IT, and Tech Sales, empowering the future workforce.BRENTWOOD, NEW YORK, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laurie Carey Consulting, LLC DBA Nebula Professional Development Academy is proud to announce its recent approval as a National Apprenticeship program by the U.S. Department of Labor (US DOL). This approval encompasses four critical roles: Software Developer, Technology Instructor, IT Generalist, and Technical Sales Representative.
This significant milestone is the result of a dedicated two-year effort, culminating in collaboration with the US DOL team in Georgia to meet and exceed program requirements. The approval coincides with our America Tour, during which we engaged with communities and organizations nationwide to drive this initiative forward.
"We are thrilled to achieve this approval, which marks a significant step in our mission to grow our organization through a robust apprenticeship model," said Laurie Carey, Founder and CEO of Nebula Professional Development Academy. "As a National Apprenticeship program, we are now in a unique position to support companies across the United States in hosting apprentices, fostering both corporate growth and individual career development."
As a training sponsor, Nebula Professional Development Academy is committed to creating positive outcomes for companies seeking skilled professionals and individuals eager to embark on their careers through apprenticeship roles. This program aligns with the US DOL's objectives of enhancing workforce development and creating sustainable career pathways.
The approved roles—Software Developer, Technology Instructor, IT Generalist, and Technical Sales Representative—reflect the growing demand for skilled professionals in the technology sector. Our comprehensive apprenticeship program is designed to provide hands-on training, mentorship, and professional development to prepare apprentices for success in these high-demand fields.
"We believe in the transformative power of apprenticeships to bridge the skills gap and drive economic growth," added Carey. "Our partnership with the US DOL and our commitment to excellence ensure that our apprentices receive the best training and opportunities available."
For more information about our National Apprenticeship program and how to participate as a company or an apprentice, please visit Nebula Academy or contact succeed@nebulaacademy.com.
Laurie Carey
Nebula Academy
+1 631-468-7477
press@nebulaacademy.com
