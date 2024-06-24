Rutland Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4003854
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 06/23/24 1900
INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Lori Anne Barbour
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
VICTIM: Home Depot
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 23, 2024, at approximately 1900 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call for a female stealing electronics from the Home Depot in Rutland Town. The female left the store on foot. State Police located the female walking on US 4 in the area of Vermont Bedrooms. The female was told to stop and fled on foot. State Police was able to apprehend the female after a short foot chase. Lori Anne Barbour was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing after the stolen items were returned to Home Depot. Barbour was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2024 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.