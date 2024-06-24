Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4003854

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary                            

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/23/24 1900

INCIDENT LOCATION: Home Depot

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Lori Anne Barbour                                              

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

VICTIM: Home Depot

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 23, 2024, at approximately 1900 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call for a female stealing electronics from the Home Depot in Rutland Town.  The female left the store on foot.  State Police located the female walking on US 4 in the area of Vermont Bedrooms.  The female was told to stop and fled on foot.  State Police was able to apprehend the female after a short foot chase.  Lori Anne Barbour was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing after the stolen items were returned to Home Depot.  Barbour was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/26/2024 10 AM           

COURT: Rutland Division  

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

