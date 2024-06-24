Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Regional Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen
|Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Ashland County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Belmont
|Village of Brookside
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Bethesda
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Brown County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Carroll
|Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Augusta Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Liverpool Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Middleton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Warrensville Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of North Olmsted
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Darke
|Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Hicksville Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Brown Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Youthbuild Columbus Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Munson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Claridon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Miami Valley Educational Computer Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Spring Valley
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Newtown Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. DBA Eastern Communities Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison Hills City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Hopedale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Highland
|Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huron
|Wakeman Township Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Northern Ohio Rural Water
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Huron County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of North Fairfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jackson
|Jackson County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Jackson County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Knox
|Knox County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Village of Kirkersville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Educational Service Center DBA Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Monroe County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Morrow
|Westfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Mount Gilead
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Mid County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|City of Circleville
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Portage
|Garrettsville-Freedom-Nelson Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Paths to Independence Inc., DBA Paths to Independence - Cleveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Putnam
|Blanchard Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Continental
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ross
|Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Paint Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Seneca
|Village of Republic
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Bettsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Village of Wilmot
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|ViaQuest Healthcare Central, LLC dba VHC - 1608 Forest Avenue
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|ViaQuest Healthcare Central, LLC dba VHC - 1620 Forest Avenue
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Tuscarawas Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Brimfield Township - City of Tallmadge Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mogadore Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Southwest Summit Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Dennison
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|City of Rittman
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Wooster Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 6/20/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lake Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit