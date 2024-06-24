Submit Release
News Search

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Regional Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen Combined Allen County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Ashland County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Belmont Village of Brookside
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Bethesda
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Brown Brown County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Carroll Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Augusta Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Liverpool Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Middleton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga City of Warrensville Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of North Olmsted
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Darke Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Defiance Hicksville Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware Brown Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Youthbuild Columbus Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Munson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Claridon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Miami Valley Educational Computer Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Spring Valley
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Newtown Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. DBA Eastern Communities Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harrison Harrison Hills City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Hopedale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Highland Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Holmes Holmes County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Huron Wakeman Township Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Northern Ohio Rural Water
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Huron County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of North Fairfield
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jackson Jackson County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Jackson County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Knox Knox County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence Lawrence County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Village of Kirkersville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County Educational Service Center DBA Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Monroe County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Morrow Westfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Mount Gilead
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ottawa Mid County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pickaway Pickaway County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
City of Circleville
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Portage Garrettsville-Freedom-Nelson Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Paths to Independence Inc., DBA Paths to Independence - Cleveland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Putnam Blanchard Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Continental
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ross Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Paint Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Seneca Village of Republic
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Bettsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Village of Wilmot
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
ViaQuest Healthcare Central, LLC dba VHC - 1608 Forest Avenue
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
ViaQuest Healthcare Central, LLC dba VHC - 1620 Forest Avenue
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Tuscarawas Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Brimfield Township - City of Tallmadge Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mogadore Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Southwest Summit Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Dennison
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne City of Rittman
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Wooster Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 6/20/2023		 Basic Audit
Lake Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit

