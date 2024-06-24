Dollhouse Sessions Live hosted by Prince Derek Doll Celebrates World Pride Month at Prudential North To Shore Festival

Submit Release
NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip Hop / Neo-Pop recording artist and activist Prince Derek Doll hosts celebration of World Pride Month at Dollhouse Sessions Live which is an Official Selection of the 2nd Annual Prudential North To Shore Festival in Newark, NJ.

Recently named one of FUSE TV’s List of “9 Influential LGBTQIA+ Creators To Follow Now”, Prince Derek Doll now adds “Event Curator” with the kickoff of the new content series Dollhouse Sessions Live, a live “speakeasy style” live music platform for non-conforming, outliers, innovators, the LGBTQIA+ community and other self-identified Unowned Negro™ (s). Dollhouse Sessions Live spotlights the community of underrepresented live performers.

During World Pride Month and the State of New Jersey's Prudential North To Shore festival, the podcast style REIGNBEAU CHAT show hits the Dollhouse hosted and curated by recording artist, activist & creative influencer Prince Derek Doll and James Davis. A featured highlight is an up close and personal conversation with and live performance by recording artist Wuhryn Dumas whose 6 song EP ‘Glitter On Fire’ debuted at #21 on the iTunes pop charts.

Sponsors and partners include Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District’s “Music Speaks”, Newark Arts and Education District, Newark Gay Pride, Inc. and Bar Vanquish. Prudential presents North to Shore Festival is sponsored by Prudential Financial, NJEDA, NJM Insurance, United Airlines, CRDA, Xfinity, Outfront, NJ Division of Travel and Tourism and in Newark by Cuervo Tradicional.


EVENT DETAILS


WHAT:
Prince Derek Doll hosts celebration of World Pride Month at Dollhouse Sessions Live which is an
Official Selection of the 2nd Annual Prudential North To Shore Festival in Newark, NJ. MUST BE 21+ w/FREE RSVP here: https://bit.ly/DollhouseSessionsLiveXNorthToShore2024


Music by DJ Sienna Chanel
Live Performance by Wuhryn Dumas (They / Them)
Complimentary appetizers; a tasting of Cuervo Tradicional and Happy Hour until 10PM


WHO:
Prince Derek Doll @thederekdoll
James Davis @vicesvirtues
Wuhryn Dumas (They / Them) @wuhryn

WHEN:
Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 from 6PM-9:30PM during Prudential North To Shore

WHERE:
Bar Vanquish, 218B Market Street, Newark, NJ


ADDITIONAL EVENT ASSETS & BIOS
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1H8LrE4LUklt-igvihJyABokG7-GLf-E8?usp=sharing


LISTEN
https://tidal.com/artist/22456633
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/prince-derek-doll/id1540899215
https://open.spotify.com/artist/49HXAcIGtmS6ebhGXCFUD8?si=MPgEdYHSTo20amjPdZOxOw
https://soundcloud.com/thederekdoll

WEB
https://thederekdoll.com/


SOCIAL & CONTENT
IG: @TheDerekDoll
FB: @PrinceDerekDoll
TWTR: @PrinceDerekDoll
TIK TOK: @PrinceDerekDoll
YOU TUBE: PrinceDerekDoll
ABOUT ME: https://thederekdoll.com/home

