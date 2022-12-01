LINCOLN PARK COAST CULTURAL DISTRICT ANNOUNCES 20th ANNIVERSARY FETE POWERED BY PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC.

Prudential Financial Headquarters in Downtown, Newark, NJ Future architectural rendering of The Lincoln Park Church Facade Development Project Courtesy Gensler architectural firm Honorees (L-R): John Amos, Sr., Legendary Actor; Aisha Glover, VP, Audible; Jorge Cruz, Executive Director, Newark LISC; and Tai Cooper, Chief Community Development Officer, NJEDA

THE LAGNIAPPE EXPERIENCE: DÎNER EN NOIR ET BLANC (IN BLACK & WHITE) FIRST-EVER IN PERSON BENEFIT GALA TO TAKE PLACE DECEMBER 8TH, 2022 AT NEWARK SYMPHONY HALL

The contributions of Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District are essential to Newark Community. We are proud to support programs that elevate the arts and strengthen inclusive economic development.” — Nicole Butler, VP, Community Partnerships at Prudential Financial

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) powered by Prudential Financial, a legacy anchor who has supported LPCCD since its inception.

“The contributions of The Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District are essential to Newark Community,” said Nicole Butler, Vice President, Community Affairs & Partnerships at Prudential Financial. “We are proud to support programs that elevate the arts and strengthen inclusive economic development.”

A snapshot of Prudential Financial’s history with LPCCD and Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District’s accomplishments and future goals were recently touted in The Positive Community magazine’s annual Newark Issue where the organization received its first cover story by lauded reporter Barry Carter. At twenty years, LPCCD acknowledges its humble beginnings and Newark’s past, but also its future crown jewel, the development of the historic South Park Calvary United Presbyterian Church into the “Lincoln Park Façade” project. The most recent architectural rendering was disclosed in The Positive Community magazine’s annual Newark Issue and can be found here (on page 56) https://thepositivecommunity.com/2022/10/25/october-nj-issue/.

The Lincoln Park Façade project is slated to yield a 60-unit residential live/work/play space for creatives and commercial space for the local community to enjoy, earn income and hire local. The Lincoln Park Façade project sits along downtown Newark’s main artery Broad Street (Mayor Ken A. Gibson Blvd) and will be the beacon in our envisioned “music village community”.

“It’s been an honor and pleasure to have Prudential Financial as an anchor funder and partner over two decades” states Anthony Smith, executive director of Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District. “They’ve weathered many challenges with us from the ripple effect of 9/11 to the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007-2010 and more recently the global COVID-19 pandemic”. Smith continues “Not just financially, but as a true partner, they’ve provided capacity building resources, professional development and currently hold a seat on our board. We’re the little engine that can because of partners like Prudential Financial and are looking forward to the next twenty.”

The Lagniappe Experience, which translates to “a little something special”, is a fundraising event that will benefit the non-profit’s capacity and work in Arts & Culture, Green Jobs Training, Community Engagement and serve to seed the 2023 Capital Campaign and help operationalize the Lincoln Park Façade facility once completed.

The event will take place at Newark Symphony Hall in Lincoln Park on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10pm. The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) theme is inspired by the legendary Black & White Ball of 1966 dubbed “The Party of The Century” meets Black creole culture of New Orleans with a little “Brick City” edge. Guests are requested to wear combinations of Black and White with pops of The Lagniappe Experience’s signature purple.

The awards program will honor Newark, NJ born legendary actor Mr. John Amos (Coming To America, Good Times, the award winning television miniseries Roots) and NJ Hall of Fame Inductee; Aisha Glover, Vice President of Urban Innovation at the Global Center for Urban Development, Audible; Tai Cooper, Chief Community Development Officer, New Jersey Economic Development Authority; Theresa Marshall, Founding Member Board of Trustees, LPCCD and President, Adventus II, Inc.; Robin Shorter, Senior Director of. Outpatient Services, Integrity House; Jorge Cruz, Executive Director, Newark LISC; fayemi shakur, Director of Cultural Affairs, City of Newark; Kai Campbell, Envisionary, Walla Food & Beverage Group; Elnardo J. Webster II., Attorney at Law, Partner, Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC; and Melissa Prashad, Community Manager, Chase Bank. All of our esteemed honorees have made transformative strides in the City of Newark and continue to improve the lives of Newarkers through their work.

To sponsor the event, please call 973-242-4144. To make a donation or purchase tables and tickets, go here: bit.ly/LPCCDTheLagniappeExperience2022

For interviews and event red carpet credentials, please contact the BRND Marketing Group Press Office via email at pressoffice@brnd-marketing.com.