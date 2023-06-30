Lincoln Park Music Festival Announces House Music Day Headliner Nicky Siano, Disco & Dance Music Legend (“The Gallery”)

Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the 18th consecutive Lincoln Park Music Festival Season (including two hybrid “Covid” seasons 14.1 and 14.2). Headlining the legendary House Music Day is none other than dance music and Disco pioneer Lincoln Park Music Festival's legendary House Music Day Lincoln Park Music Festival's legendary House Music Day

Lincoln Park Music Festival Announces House Music Day Headliner Nicky Siano, Disco & Dance Music Legend From The Iconic “The Gallery” Nightclub.

Lincoln Park Music Festival’s House Music Day is where legends, icons, pioneers like Nicky Siano come to play for “the people” of Newark.” — Anthony Smith, Executive Director, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the 18th consecutive Lincoln Park Music Festival Season. Headlining the legendary House Music Day is none other than dance music and Disco pioneer – Nicky Siano! Nicky Siano is one of the only surviving DJs who actually started the dance music scene in New York City and he’s coming to Newark’s #1 House Music Day for the first-time ever!

Nicky Siano is one of the last true pioneers of the inception of New York's dance music scene, a music genre that later became DISCO. His first job playing records at New York’s famed club THE ROUND TABLE, was in 1971. In 1972, he co-owned, designed and was the DJ at THE GALLERY nightclub, called “the first disco” in books such as Love Saves the Day and Love Goes to Buildings on Fire. He inspired owners to build such clubs as The Paradise Garage and Studio 54. He launched the careers of Grace Jones, D.C. La Rue, Loleatta Holloway, Larry Levan and Frankie Knuckles, to name a few. His party at hot spot Twelve West (1999-2002) was heralded by New York Magazine, The Village Voice, DJ Times and Paper Magazine as the party of the year. Nicky's live theatrical experience HALLELUJAH DISCO: Stonewall to Studio 54 is a compelling immersive experience where the story, beginning at the Stonewall Riots in New York City and the first PRIDE celebration, comes to life!

This year, Lincoln Park Music Festival spotlights the global 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop in addition to House. Music, Gospel, Jazz, and R&B/Soul. Lincoln Park Music Festival’s second week officially launches in partnership with EQUAL SPACE as they present “Newark Tech Week Summer Sessions: Rap Battles and AI: Voice Ownership in the Digital Age”. The week continues with 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop free outdoor movie night; Lincoln Park Music Festival’s Youth Day Fest; The Soul of Lincoln Park; and a Caribbean infused Lincoln Park Caribana experience.

Here's a list of festival season activities that should be on every summer calendar!

YOGI FEST with Tyrone Daye | Saturday, July 8, Check In 10:11AM – Event 11:11AM-5:55PM

Yogi Fest “Namaste The Park” with a day of Yoga, Arts, Culture, Healthy Vendors, Upliftment. Facilitators include Yoga Every Daye, Farah Fit Baddie, Daily Growth Yoga, Fruits of Life Yoga, Move With Jas, Hoops Yogi, Sensate Wellness, Movement by Jordan. Special performances by Ashley Thee Great, God Sent and 10th Ltr with music by DJ MPURE. Powered by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, RWJBH, and Prudential’s Community Grant Program

Jazzy Soul Series 2023 | July 18, August 17 and September 28 - 6PM-9PM

The Lincoln Park Jazzy Soul Series program, introduces jazz infused live soul music to a new generation of music lovers. For the 5th time, the Lincoln Park Music Festival, drawing upon its Jazz heritage, will produce the Jazzy Soul Series, a cabaret-style series of live music events. This year’s Jazzy Soul Series is in conjunction with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, WBGO 88.3FM and The Positive Community Magazine. The Jazzy Soul Series is kicking off at Swahili Village, 2 Center Street, Newark, NJ on July 18th.. The series continues at local eateries around the City of Newark on August 17th and September 28th.

Lincoln Park Sustainable Living Community WALKERS CLUB 2023 | Saturdays, 8:45AM-10AM

Walk, Hike and Fellowship with Us! Powered by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, RWJBH

Saturdays 7/8, 8/19, 9/9, and 9/30

Lincoln Park House Music BAR CRAWL 2023 | Saturday, July 15, 4PM-10PM

It’s the 4th year running! Our crawlers will cash mobbing and dancing to the tunes of Jersey’s best House Music DJs! In partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Lincoln Park Music Festival Official Events 2023

July 26 - Gospel Night - 5pm-10pm

July 27 - Soul Line Dancing - 5pm-9pm

July 28 - R&B Night - 5pm-10pm

July 29 - House Music Day starring NICKY SIANO - 12pm-10pm

July 30 - Hip Hop Culture Day: 50th Anniversary Hip Hop - 12pm-9pm

August 3 - Hip Hop 50th - Free Hip Hop Films Night - 5pm-10pm

August 4 - Youth Fest Day - 11am-4pm

August 5 - The Soul of Lincoln Park - 12pm-9pm

August 6 - Lincoln Park Caribana - 12pm-9pm

Don’t Miss This Season Closer!

Lincoln Park Sustainable Living Community BIKE RIDE | Sunday, September 17

Check In 8:30AM - Ride 9:30AM-11:30AM – Fest & Fellowship 11:30AM-4PM

We’re going long! This year, our ride will have two routes: one originating in Newark, NJ through our city's historic wards and parks; and a second route coming into Newark from a neighboring city or township. Then, chillax and fellowship at the “fest” with food, Live DJ and cycling culture activities. Powered by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, RWJBH

About Lincoln Park Coast Music Festival

The annual Lincoln Park Music Festival (LPMF) is the largest music experience rooted in traditions of the African American and Afro Caribbean diaspora in the tri-state region. LPMF has expanded into an audience of 50,000-60,000 international attendees that comes together, over two weekends, to experience multiple genres of music including Gospel, Jazz, House, Hip-Hop, Rhythm & Blues, Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Kompa and of the Latinx/Hispanic diaspora, as well as film, tech and music business education.

About Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (Non-Profit, 501c3)

The Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District, Inc. (LPCCD) is a non-profit organization actively engaged in the practice of economic development through Creative Placemaking. Its mission to plan, design and develop a comprehensive arts and cultural district in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of downtown Newark.

For more information about Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District and its Lincoln Park Music Festival, connect with @LincolnParkCoastCulturalDistrict and @LincolnParkMusicFestival on Facebook; follow @LincolnParkMusicFestival and @LPCCD on IG; and @LPCCD on Twitter.

For photos of Nicky Siano and the Lincoln Park Music Festival, use this link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QpoX2FtkwYcC-UVCmziTLmHqra_QR8Za?usp=sharing

For interviews, please contact the BRND Marketing Group Press Office via email at pressoffice@brnd-marketing.com.