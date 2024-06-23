Travelling overseas with moko, permanent markings or tattoos

Travelling with moko (facial tattoo)

Tā Moko (Māori tattoo), in particular mataora and moko kauae are an important expression of culture, identity and whakapapa for Māori. Travellers with moko should be cognisant of the fact that permanent markings of this nature could be viewed differently overseas. Views and reactions may include curiosity, either positive or negative.

Bars and restaurants in some countries may have a dress code that bars visible tattoos (moko/mataora). Travellers are advised to check dress codes regarding entry.

Stigma attached to tattoos

In some countries tattoos, particularly facial tattoos, are associated with crime and carry some stigma.

As tattoos in some countries are uncommon and often associated with organised crime, those with moko may be denied entry to some places such as restaurants, gyms or swimming venues, or be asked to cover up their cultural markings. Travellers are advised to check entry rules with a venue in advance of visiting and consult guides that some national tourism authorities, such as Japan (below), have made available.

Useful websites

