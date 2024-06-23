Travelling overseas with taonga (culturally or religiously significant items) - Tō haerenga me ngā taonga

This advice relates to personal items only.

Perception as weapons

Some taonga can be viewed as weapons and be confiscated by customs or security officials with no ways for items to be recovered. Check the customs restrictions for each country you are travelling to or through. Pack these taonga in checked baggage rather than in carry-on baggage, or wearing them.

Useful website

Travelling with culturally or religiously significant items (aviation.govt.nz)

Endangered species

Taonga made with bone, feathers, shells and so on may be subject to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and require a permit to be taken across a border. Before travelling, check the permitting requirements of the country you're travelling to. If you are travelling to multiple countries, you may need a permit for each country.

The CITES website lists all CITES national authorities) who can also help to make sure you have the correct documentation for when you arrive.

The New Zealand government has very limited ability to help in having items returned once they have been seized in another country, so make sure to travel with the correct permits.

Useful website

Travelling with taonga: CITES (doc.govt.nz)

Biosecurity prohibitions

Taonga made with wood, bone, shells, feathers and fibres may be subject to biosecurity prohibitions. Check the biosecurity rules for each country you are travelling to or through.

Protected New Zealand objects

If your taonga, artwork or craft is over 50 years old you may need a Certificate of Permission from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage to take it out of Aotearoa New Zealand. If your taonga, artwork or craft looks over 50 years old, request a letter from the Ministry confirming exemption of the item and carry it with you to show border officials.

Contact the Ministry for Culture and Heritage Protected Objects team to check if you will need to apply for a certificate to travel with your personal taonga.

Useful website

travelling-with-taonga-2019.pdf (doc.govt.nz)

