Advice for travellers to UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024

New Zealanders planning on attending Euro 2024 are advised to read the following information, in conjunction with the travel advisory for Germany.

Exercise situational awareness and be vigilant about potential risks to safety and security in crowded places, such as stadiums, public fan zones and public transport hubs. Keep informed of potential risks to safety and security by monitoring the media and other local information sources. A heightened threat of terrorism remains throughout Germany. Make sure you familiarise yourself with the information and advice in the travel advisory for Germany.

Have comprehensive travel insurance that includes cover for theft, travel and accommodation disruption, hospitalisation, pre-existing conditions, death, emergency repatriation, and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies. If you do not have insurance, you are expected to pay any costs yourself.

Register your contact details with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade so you can be contacted in the event of a major crisis.

A quick checklist of tips before you travel can be found here. We also recommend the following:

download the official Euro 2024 app or check the official Euro 2024 website to keep informed of anything that might affect your travel or plans. There are multiple sites in each host city and restrictions on what you can take into football villages and live viewing areas, this may vary between sites.

check entry requirements for Germany from the German Embassy website.

if you intend to drive in Germany, make sure your New Zealand driver licence is valid and you obtain an international driving permit before you depart New Zealand. If you lose your New Zealand driver licence while overseas, contact the New Zealand Transport Agency about a replacement or to obtain a ‘certificate of particulars’.

Lost or stolen passports



The New Zealand Embassy Berlin does not issue passports. If your NZ passport has been lost, stolen or damaged, you must apply online for a replacement: www.passports.govt.nz It will be issued by the NZ Passports Office in London and despatched by DHL courier.

www.passports.govt.nz If you need to travel in a hurry, apply for an ‘urgent’ passport. It will be processed within 3 working days, plus courier delivery time.

When you lodge an application, your previous passport will be automatically invalid for travel so make sure you have made every effort to find it first.

For all New Zealand passport questions, contact the NZ Passports Office in London: Tel: +44 207 968 2730 or email london@dia.govt.nz.

Where to get help

In an emergency, call 112 (Europe-wide, multilingual) for fire, ambulance, or police.

Consular Assistance

Consular assistance in Germany is provided by the New Zealand Embassy, Berlin. For further information on consular assistance and how the Embassy can or can’t assist please visit Our services | SafeTravel

New Zealand Embassy Berlin

Atrium 4th Floor, Friedrichstrasse 60, 10117 Berlin

Hours: Mon-Friday 09:30-13:00, 14:00-16:00

Telephone: +49 30 206210 Email: nzembber@infoem.org

Lost/Stolen NZ Passports: +44 207 968 2730 email: london@dia.govt.nz

New Zealand After Hours Call Centre

For emergencies (e.g. hospitalisation/death) involving a New Zealand citizen overseas, see www.safetravel.govt.nz (“when things go wrong”) or call the 24/7 Call Centre for advice: +64 99 20 20 20 (or from within NZ: 0800 30 10 30). Contact your travel insurer to invoke the relevant policy cover for your situation.

Reviewed:31 May 2024, 09:10