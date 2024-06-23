Pacific Island Nations Unite for Cohesive Climate Action in Tourism

At the “Regenerative Tourism for Resilience – Policy, Practice, and Finance” event, a side gathering at the 4th International Conference on SIDS in Antigua and Barbuda, SPTO CEO Chris Cocker passionately addressed the significant challenges Pacific Island nations face in achieving cohesive regional cooperation on climate action in tourism.

Organised by UNWTO, UNEP, and partners, this event aligned with the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, advocating for resilience and regenerative tourism approaches.

Mr. Cocker emphasized the importance of building resilience and empowering communities through sustainable tourism practices by highlighting regional initiatives like the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework and the Glasgow Declaration.

He also highlighted the active involvement of Pacific Island communities in climate action within the tourism sector as these communities leverage indigenous knowledge and share critical information on climate change to foster sustainability.

Mr Cocker stated that while tourism provides alternative income streams, increased support from governments and organizations is crucial for sustainable development.

“The success of the Glasgow Declaration depends on tangible support from UNWTO, donors, and partners, particularly for Small Island Developing States (SIDS),” Mr. Cocker stated.

“Recognising the unique challenges faced by SIDS, it’s imperative to accelerate nature-based solutions and promote sustainable tourism to enhance their climate resilience. Dedicated funding mechanisms are needed to safeguard these vulnerable regions, alongside capacity development, mentoring, and exchange opportunities to empower local communities in implementing effective climate initiatives.

“Together, we can foster a resilient and sustainable future for tourism in the Pacific Islands, ensuring that the benefits of climate action and sustainable tourism reach all corners of our regions.”