Pacific Tourism Organisation Celebrates Launch of Fiji National Sustainable Tourism Framework

A framework is more than just a strategic document; it is a living testament to Fiji’s commitment to sustainable development and a brighter future for communities engaged in tourism, the people of Fiji, and partners in government, the private sector, and communities.

These were the sentiments expressed by the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) as he congratulated the Fiji Government, the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, industry stakeholders, and partners who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality at the launch of the Fiji National Sustainable Tourism Framework.

Mr Cocker mentioned that the Framework was a collaborative effort across sectors at regional and international levels to ensure Fiji delivers above and beyond its promises.

“This is a significant milestone for Fiji as we witness this launch. SPTO is immensely proud to witness the Pacific’s leading tourism destination forge a shared national vision and strategic priorities for the sustainable development of its growing tourism industry, Mr Cocker said.

“Importantly, the framework also sets the foundation upon which visitors can respectfully engage, appreciating the Fijian values, customs, and norms that guide and protect every place they visit, recognizing that it is a privilege to be in Fiji. Fiji Government in acknowledging the International Finance Corporation (IFC), international and local experts, and partners who supported the process.

“We are particularly grateful for the leadership shown by Fiji in building on the SPTO regional framework while contextualizing priorities to meet its unique needs. By aligning with the NZ funded SPTO Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework and its four pivotal goals, Fiji is setting a commendable example for our region. Today, we witness the strength of policy coherence in action.”

Mr Cocker mentioned that Fiji’s sustainable framework was the first to fully align with the regional goals of SPTO and the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy. It will serve as a useful tool through which all tourism stakeholders, sectors, and the people of Fiji can channel their input and voices to ensure that tourism benefits Fijians and their environment.

“SPTO appreciates the Fiji government’s continued support in hosting SPTO in the country and our May Board meeting this year. Your invaluable assistance in fostering regional tourism collaboration by facilitating the South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) 2024 hosted in Fiji has been remarkable. Following the success of SPTE 2024, we are thrilled to announce that SPTE 2025 will be held again in Nadi from May 9th-10th, 2025. We eagerly anticipate your ongoing support in making these events a resounding success. This dedication is not only inspiring but also pivotal for the advancement of sustainable tourism across our Blue Pacific,” Mr Cocker said.