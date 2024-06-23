Fest PAC 2024 Symposium Panel 3: Sustainable Cultural Tourism

Cultural tourism is essential for promoting and preserving the rich heritage of the Pacific Islands. However, it also presents challenges, such as maintaining cultural integrity and environmental sustainability.

On June 10th at the Hawaii Convention Centre, the Pacific Tourism Organisation hosted Panel 3, a discussion on sustainable cultural tourism, held on June 10.

Moderated by SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker, the engaging session brought together Pacific experts to delve into the critical aspects of sustainable cultural tourism. The Panellists

Mr Francis Carlos Domnick, CEO, Office of Commerce, Investment and Tourism, Republic of the Marshall Islands

Ms Moemoana Safa’ato’a Schwenke, Miss Pacific Islands, Miss Samoa, and Mentor of the Ta Fesilafa’i Academy

Ms Ellen Lekka – Culture Programme Specialist, UNESCO Office for the Pacific States

Mr Simione Sevudredre, Sau–Vaka Cultural Consultancy, Fiji

Ms Letila Mitchell Cultural Advisor Pacific Community (SPC)

The panellist shared key highlights included:

Policy Coherence and Development: Emphasizing the necessity for coherent policies and robust national support to promote sustainable cultural tourism, aligned with regional and international policy instruments. Role of Youth: Recognizing young people’s essential role in preserving and promoting their cultural practices. Platforms such as the Miss Samoa and Miss Pacific Islands Pageants, alongside innovative platforms for transferring cultural skills, knowledge, and arts, are vital in this endeavor. Promotion and Protection of Culture and Heritage: Highlighting opportunities for business development support to enhance sustainable cultural tourism at the community level, contributing to heritage protection and promotion. Community Tourism Model: Advocating for a community tourism model where culture is appreciated, lived, and respected, ensuring that tourism benefits local communities. Leveraging FestPAC: Using FestPAC as a powerful vehicle to elevate Pacific culture and promote investment in cultural and creative industries, contributing to sustainable cultural tourism.

The discussion re-emphasizes Goal 3 of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework on Visible and Valued Cultures and highlights that tourism can be a dynamic platform to amplify Pacific culture and heritage. The recently launched Pacific Cultural Tourism Guidelines reaffirm the alignment of these efforts with the Pacific Regional Culture Strategy and the people-centered development aspirations in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

Mr Cocker shared that the Pacific Regional Culture Strategy recognises culture as a pillar of sustainable development and sets the scene for the development of cultural tourism in the region.

He reiterated the need for everyone to continue working together to create a future where our cultural heritage is preserved, celebrated, and valued globally.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the SPC for the opportunity to contribute to FestPAC 2024 and our panelists for sharing their invaluable insights and work with our Pacific family,” Mr Cocker said.