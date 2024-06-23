Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Cultural Tourism in the Pacific

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) called on SPC Member Countries to strengthen partnerships with their National Tourism Organisations to develop sustainable cultural tourism policies and programs.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker made this appeal during the 7th Culture Ministerial for the Pacific, where the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific shared updates, insights, ideas, and the cultural impacts of their work programs.

Mr. Cocker emphasized supporting the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) and regional cultural tourism initiatives. He highlighted the invaluable assets of the Pacific—its land, oceans, people, and culture—stating, “Without these assets, we have no tourism in the Pacific.”

Endorsed in October 2021, the PSTPF, aims to enhance the well-being of Pacific communities while protecting and promoting cultural and ocean ecosystems. Goal 3 of the Framework focuses on the protection and promotion of culture and heritage, as well as fostering prosperous cultural and creative industries.

“Our culture is our Pacific’s Unique Selling Proposition. SPTO’s regional tourism branding ‘Ours is Yours’ embraces our shared cultural art of weaving. The brand idea of ‘Weaving Positive Futures’ highlights the importance of crafting deep and meaningful connections between our people, our places, and our visitors. It captures the warmth and optimism inherent to our people,” said Mr. Cocker.

“It is focused on sustainably developing our region and building a legacy that our future generations can benefit from and be proud of. This drives destination and product differentiation.”

Mr. Cocker also mentioned that the Pacific Cultural Tourism Guidelines were launched at the May SPTO Board of Directors Meeting held in Fiji.

He highlighted that these guidelines initiatives, funded by NZ Maori Tourism, provide a pathway for SPTO and its Member Countries to develop cultural tourism initiatives and strategies.

“It encourages the growth of cultural tourism as the comparative advantage of the Pacific region and individual countries,” Mr Cocker said.