Pacific Tourism Partners with UNESCAP to Highlight Tourism’s Pivotal Role in Economic Growth and Sustainability in the Pacific Region

At the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), held in Antiqua and Barbados, Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO), Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker, highlighted tourism’s pivotal role in driving economic growth and supporting social and environmental objectives in the Pacific region.

During a side event organised by the Government of Vanuatu, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS), Mr. Cocker highlighted the significant contributions of tourism to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF).

Mr Cocker shared that PSTPF focussed on community-centered tourism, inclusive growth, cultural preservation, and environmental protection, ensuring that tourism benefits are widely shared and sustainable.

“Tourism is not just an economic driver but a vital component in our pursuit of the SDGs. Nineteen Pacific Island Countries have committed to sustainable tourism, recognizing its potential to create a brighter future for our region,” said Mr. Cocker.

“Initiatives such as solar-powered accommodations, eco-cultural adventures, agritourism, and the establishment of land and marine parks are testament to this commitment.”

Mr. Cocker further emphasized the need for SIDS to adopt innovative economic strategies to propel sustainable development.

“Central to this approach is the strengthening of partnerships and the promotion of inclusive, community-centered tourism. By prioritizing the needs of all people, the benefits of tourism can be widely shared, ensuring that no one is left behind,” Mr Cocker mentioned.

“Market diversification is key to meeting the growing demand for authentic travel experiences,” Mr. Cocker continued. “Empowering tourism clusters will foster innovation and amplify economic impact, especially for women, youth, and vulnerable groups.”

Mr. Cocker also highlighted the crucial role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Pacific’s economic future.

“MSMEs must be our top priority for economic development. They constitute the majority of our businesses and are the engines of our economies. Digital transformation is essential to link MSMEs with their customers effectively,” Mr Cocker said.