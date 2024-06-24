RE: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON **UPDATE - Located safe**
**UPDATE** Olivia has been located safe.
From: Quealy, Nathaniel <Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, June 23, 2024 3:55 PM
Subject: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1004412
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06-23-2024 @ 1221 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5 South Main Street, Jericho
NAME: Olivia A. Coates
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 23rd, 2024 at approximately 1221 hours, Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a missing person from South Main Street, Jericho. Troopers learned that Olivia Coates (age 29) was last seen in the early evening hours of June 22nd, 2024 leaving her residence, and had since not been seen or heard from. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Coates' welfare.
Anyone with information regarding Coates' whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Quealy at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. A recent picture of Coates is included with this press release.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782