Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,863 in the last 365 days.

RE: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON **UPDATE - Located safe**

**UPDATE** Olivia has been located safe.

 

 

From: Quealy, Nathaniel <Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, June 23, 2024 3:55 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS - VSP Williston Superv <DPS.VSPWillistonSuperv@vermont.gov>
Subject: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1004412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                           

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06-23-2024 @ 1221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5 South Main Street, Jericho

 

NAME: Olivia A. Coates                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 23rd, 2024 at approximately 1221 hours, Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a missing person from South Main Street, Jericho. Troopers learned that Olivia Coates (age 29) was last seen in the early evening hours of June 22nd, 2024 leaving her residence, and had since not been seen or heard from. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Coates' welfare.

 

Anyone with information regarding Coates' whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Quealy at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. A recent picture of Coates is included with this press release.

 

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782

 

You just read:

RE: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON **UPDATE - Located safe**

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more