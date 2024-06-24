RE: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON **UPDATE - Located safe**

**UPDATE** Olivia has been located safe.

Subject: WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1004412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06-23-2024 @ 1221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5 South Main Street, Jericho

NAME: Olivia A. Coates

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 23rd, 2024 at approximately 1221 hours, Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a missing person from South Main Street, Jericho. Troopers learned that Olivia Coates (age 29) was last seen in the early evening hours of June 22nd, 2024 leaving her residence, and had since not been seen or heard from. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Coates' welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Coates' whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Quealy at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. A recent picture of Coates is included with this press release.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782