Flooding Continues to Impact Southeast South Dakota Causing Additional Road Closures (Friday, June 21, 2024 - Update #2)

INTERSTATE 29 ALTERNATE ROUTE UPDATE (Saturday, June 22, 2024 – Update #1, 7 a.m.)

The Interstate 29 alternate route from Sioux Falls to Sioux City, IA is no longer viable as several sections of the Iowa portion of the detour are now impassable due to high water. I-29 remains blocked at exit 50 (Centerville) and exit 62 (Canton).

No travel continues to be advised on all state highway sections in southeast South Dakota that are experiencing flooding due to heavy rain in the area that continued overnight. A majority of routes in the southeast portion of the state are currently blocked due to standing or flowing water across the roadways.

It’s recommended that motorists use 511 traveler information systems for South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa to plan routes around these impassable roadways. The 511 resources for each state can be found at:

Motorists are reminded to respect all road closures and not drive around barricades. Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid road closures or highway obstructions. Driving into floodwater areas can lead to potentially dangerous or life-threatening situations. Due to the expected length of this weather event, all motorists are asked to plan their travel accordingly and not travel in southeast South Dakota if possible.

In South Dakota, motorists can also download the SD511 mobile app to view all current road closures, no travel advisories, and highway obstructions. Conditions continue to change rapidly so it’s best to actively monitor SD511 traveler information systems. South Dakota Department of Transportation crews will continue to keep SD511 as up-to-date as possible during this weather event.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:

MITCHELL, S.D. – No travel advisories continue to be placed on all state highway sections in southeast South Dakota that are experiencing flooding due to heavy rain in the area. As conditions continue to deteriorate a majority of routes in the southeastern portion of the state have become impassable and travel impossible due to standing or flowing water across the roadways.

Interstate 29 remains blocked at exit 50 (Centerville) and exit 62 (Canton). An alternate route has been created in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to allow motorists to safely travel from Sioux Falls to Sioux City, IA and Sioux Falls to the S.D. Highway 48 junction north of Junction City. The alternate route diverts motorists in Sioux Falls to eastbound Interstate 90 to Worthington, MN, turning south on U.S. Highway 59, turning southwest on State Route 60 through Sheldon, IA, and continuing south on U.S. Highway 75 from Le Mars, IA to access Sioux City, IA. Motorists can also use Iowa State Highway 3 heading west out of Le Mars to access S.D. Highway 48 and I-29.

It’s highly recommended that motorists use the alternate route as other secondary highways in the area are impassable due to high water. In addition, many of the major streams/river elevations will continue to rise and are not anticipated to peak until this weekend or later.

A map of the alternate route as well as additional flooding traveler information can be found on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/flooding-information. Travelers can also find road condition information for the State of Iowa at https://www.511ia.org/ and the State of Minnesota at https://511mn.org/.

Interstate 90 is currently open but is anticipated to close overnight as the weather system becomes stronger and rainfall increases. Areas on I-90 near Salem and Mt. Vernon are significantly impacted by flooding conditions.

Travel impacts are expected to increase overnight with a high likelihood of rain continuing through Saturday, June 22, 2024. Motorists can expect additional road closures to be put in place if conditions continue to worsen.

Please visit https://sd511.org or download the SD511 mobile app to view all current road closures, no travel advisories, and highway obstructions. Conditions continue to change rapidly so it’s best to actively monitor SD511 traveler information systems. South Dakota Department of Transportation crews will continue to keep SD511 as up-to-date as possible during this weather event.

